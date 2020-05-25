Bears TE Jimmy Graham Shows Off His Skill as a Pilot: [LOOK]

Cue the Top Gun jokes, Maverick. Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham certainly has. The Bears’ new tight end is also an experienced licensed pilot, as anyone who follows him on Instagram knows, and he has definitely gotten a good deal of mileage out those references. Graham’s Instagram account is actually primarily devoted to photos detailing his aeronautical adventures, and many of the photos and videos he shares are stunning.

The Bears signed Graham to a two-year, $18 million contract this offseason, and while he has made it no secret that he’s a licensed pilot, many fans are unfamiliar with this side of the veteran tight end.

Here’s a look at a few of Graham’s adventures throughout the air:

Jimmy Graham: Sundays Are Always My Favorite

Graham has been flying for over 10 years now, and it’s something he is incredibly passionate about. He “hangs up his huey helmet,” as he says, every year when it’s time for football season to begin.

Graham also seems to love including references to Top Gun in his captions. He even made a tribute video of sorts when the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick came out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9fQFG0npva/

Graham will have a few more months left to indulge in his adventures in the air before he hangs up his huey helmet yet again for his 11th season of professional football. Clearly, he hasn’t lost that lovin’ feeling.

