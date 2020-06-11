2020 NBA Draft’s Biggest Sleepers Revealed by Hoop Analyst [VIDEO]

LaMelo Ball is believed by some to be the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard, Lonzo Ball LaMelo Ball is coming off a successful run of playing basketball overseas.

Ball, 18 averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s NBL League this season.

According to college basketball expert Rashad Phillips, the Toronto Raptors are looking to make a trade to get Ball. “I see some trades coming,” Phillips told me on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

With Ball getting tons of attention, who else should everyone be paying attention to?

We discuss it below:

Rashad Phillips on the biggest sleeper in the 2020 NBA Draft:

“I would probably say, I have two or three guys. Grant Riller is a sleeper out of College of Charleston. I think he’s the best offensive player in the draft. 6’3”, he’s a lot like Spencer Dinwiddie. He can get his own shot anytime he wants to, hard to defend, great athlete, great burst, terrific shooter. And also I look at Mason Jones from Arkansas. Mason Jones led the SEC in scoring. He’s 6’7” 215-220 lbs – he reminds me a lot of a Tobias Harris type of player. Just a 3-and-D guy that can make shots. I think that he’s going to be a terrific pro and great find for someone.”

Rashad Phillips on more people fans should be aware of in the 2020 NBA Draft:

“I really like Jahmi’us Ramsey out of Texas Tech. I just think this kid is tremendous. He shot 42% from three, 44% from the field, and I think the kid is the best 2-way player in the draft. A lot of people are high on Anthony Edwards, but I believe Jahmi’us Ramsey is BETTER than Anthony Edwards. I watched the tape and I see that he defends and he scores. His weakness is that his free throw shooting has to get better. But as far as both ends of the court, this kid doesn’t take plays off so, I really like him. Also I like Omer Yurtseven the big kid from Georgetown. The 7-footer averaged 15 and 9.8 rebounds a game under Patrick Ewing. He may be the best offensive post man in the draft. He has terrific footwork, very agile, efficient around the basket, understands the game – I think he’s going to be a terrific pick up for a team. I see him going late in the first round. If you look on my website: sportstalk2319.com and get a mock draft of my prospects to get more into detail with these kids that I’m talking about.”