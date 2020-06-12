Seahawks Detail Scenario for Why Team Would Sign Colin Kaepernick

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll continued to praise Colin Kaepernick but the team does not appear close to revisiting signing the quarterback. Carroll emphasized that the Seahawks feel confident with Geno Smith backing up Russell Wilson but did provide a scenario where the team would seriously consider signing Kaepernick.

“I love the way Geno fits together in a role and all that, so it’s not really available at this time for us,” Carroll explained, per The Seattle Times. “But I’ve said this ongoing for years, if Russ ever got tangled up and couldn’t play or something that Kaep would have been an extraordinary candidate to take over. We’re kind of set-up right now, so football-wise it doesn’t seem to fit is. But you know, there’s a lot of time here, we’ll see what happens.”

Carroll reiterated his belief that Kaepernick should be a starter in the NFL and noted he did not feel comfortable signing him given the team already had their franchise quarterback. Wilson has had tremendous durability during his NFL career but Carroll made a strong statement about the chances the Seahawks would pursue Kaepernick if the quarterback was ever forced to miss time.

Carroll Denied the Seahawks’ Decision Had to Do With Kaepernick’s Protests

During a lengthy press conference, Carroll provided a detailed explanation about Kaepernick and everything that went into their decision not to sign the quarterback. Carroll denied the report that the Seahawks did not sign Kaepernick because of his decision to continue protesting during the national anthem. The Seahawks coach cited previous players on the roster that decided not to participate in the anthem and noted that “was never the issue” with Kaepernick.

“We had enough confidence in ourselves and our ability to hold it together, guys could do what they needed to do,’’ Carroll noted, via The Seatle Times. “A couple guys stayed in the locker room, and there was a number of things that guys did. So that went out like that (kneeling) was the issue. That was never the issue. And so I’m gonna tell you straight up, like I told you every other word I’ve tried to say today to you straight-up as I can be, that was not the issue. And I know that that was a media-driven thing so I don’t know where that came from.”

The Seahawks Decision Not to Sign Kaepernick Remains Confusing

The full details that went into the Seahawks’ decision not to sign Kaepernick remains a mystery. Carroll has gone out of his way arguably more than any other NFL coach to praise Kaepernick. The Seahawks were also one of the lone teams to meet with Kaepernick about a potential signing in 2017 but the exact reason for not signing the quarterback are unclear.

Carroll described it is as a football decision that had nothing to do with Kaepernick’s activism. The coach also emphasized that he did not see Kaepernick as a backup, but it is an interesting decision to pass on a talented player if he was willing to sit behind Wilson.

“That story and more on Pete Carroll, Colin Kaepernick–and, frankly, still some #smh logic about the #Seahawks not signing him,” The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell tweeted.

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab Calls Out Seahawks