Rival Says Mike Tyson vs. Jon Jones Is ‘Garbage’

While most of the world seems intrigued by the idea of seeing UFC champion Jon Jones take on former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, at least one person didn’t share that same opinion the day after news broke about the potential superfight.

Former UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts about the proposed showdown between the top UFC fighter of the era and one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions ever being a “crazy” and “odd” idea that was “fit for the garbage can” on the latest edition of ESPN MMA’s “DC and Helwani” show.

So Cormier isn’t interested in seeing Tyson vs. Jones.

“Really? That’s crazy,” Cormier said. “It’s odd. Even hearing that it’s kinda odd. Like even hearing the whole interaction between the two is odd, so I’m just gonna ignore it. No sell. You know how they say you no-sold something? I’m no-selling this thing. I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can.”

Cormier Isn’t Sure Tyson Was Offering Fight to Jones

Additionally, Cormier isn’t so sure Tyson was offering the fight to Jones in the first place.

“I think Mike was just talking. Mike’s just talking,” Cormier said. “Look, man, I think when you’re in front of a camera like that and you’re just doing these things, like sometimes you just talk. And you’re just talking and talking and talking. And I think that’s one of those times where Mike was just talking.”

While that viewpoint is certainly valid, so is one that suggests fights have been made in MMA and boxing over less than what Tyson said during a recent interview with Charlie Mack.

“Listen to this, UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Higher ratings, right? But a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class fighter [in boxing],” Tyson said. “To make a $100 million, Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather.”

Tyson said Jones would have to do the same as McGregor.

“Jon Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money,” Tyson said.

Still, Cormier did agree with the idea that Jones would have to cross over into the boxing world if the 32-year-old hoped to make the kind of money elite professional boxers make for fighting over what their MMA counterparts typically pull down.

“The reality is though, in order for Jones to make those types of dollars he’s gonna have to go fight a guy like that in boxing and get a boxing type of contract,” Cormier said. “So it’s not wrong, you know what I’m saying? He’s not wrong, so yeah, still not interested in it.”

Jones vs. Cormier Rivalry Continues Beyond Their UFC Bouts

Jones and Cormier have remained bitter rivals over the years despite Jones having defeated Cormier twice inside the UFC’s Octagon, though it’s important to note that one of the fights was eventually overturned after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

Regardless, Jones proved he was the better fighter inside the cage, though both fighters have continued to go back-and-forth with each other in various other ways such as through social media and traditional media interviews over the years.

For example, in the latest “DC and Helwani” show, Cormier revealed he was taking requests for his popular ESPN+ show “Detail” but that featuring Jones in one of the episodes was completely off the table.

So it’s likely Cormier’s strong opinion about Jones locking horns with Tyson is just a continuation of his own rivalry with the UFC light heavyweight champ even if he doesn’t seem to know it.

