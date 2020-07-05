Lakers’ Anthony Davis Unlike Chris Webber Can Make HOF Says Expert [VIDEO]

Anthony Davis has been a terror on both the offensive and defensive end since arriving to Los Angeles last June.

In a blockbuster deal between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis was shipped to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks on June 17, 2019.

This season, Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game.

The Lakers who sit in first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings hold a 49-14 record and have benefited from Davis’ focus. “We want to make sure that when we come in, we have one goal in mind and that’s to come together and win a championship,” Anthony Davis told me in September.

“Do whatever I can to help this team win a championship.

“That’s the main goal. That’s our goal and we are going to come in with the mindset that we’re all thinking. This is the year.”

The NBA resumes play next month after the novel coronavirus pandemic halted play. During the break a dialogue that has been prevalent at least on the podcast airwaves has been whether or not Davis will eventually become a Naismith Hall of Famer.

So will he? “Yes,” Fox Sports analyst Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I mean, I don’t know how Chris Webber is not in the Hall of Fame, but I Anthony Davis will probably end up being compared favorably to Kevin Garnett. That would be my comp for him and I think Anthony Davis is a little more gifted at the offensive end. He’s just quiet, so he doesn’t get all the love that Kevin Garnett does. I mean, Kevin Garnett did some nice things in Minnesota with Starbury [Stephon Marbury], I think Anthony Davis did some nice things in New Orleans; got to the second round –who was his second best player?… you know, Jrue Holiday is nice but, I don’t know if he’s quite on the level of Marbury’s level in Marbury’s prime of course. The Timberwolves I think got to the Western Conference Finals with KG. Yeah, I think Anthony Davis is definitely a Hall of Famer.”

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Metta World Peace pretty much echoed McIntyre’s rhetoric. “I didn’t know he was like, that great,” he tells me.

“He’s entering greatness right now, he’s a Hall of Famer definitely but I think he has to get past Dwight because Dwight has had the better career with his 4 Defensive Player of the Year trophies which is crazy. But I think he has some work to do but he’s a great player.”