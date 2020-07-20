Former Lions Draft Pick Likes Tweet Taking Shot at Organization

The Detroit Lions have caught a lot of flack through the years for their selection of tight end Eric Ebron, and the player continues to harbor resentment toward the team that drafted him.

Going on the internet has long been a way Ebron has looked to express himself and once again he picked at a Lions wound. This time, Ebron liked a tweet that implied Matthew Stafford was to blame for the troubles of Detroit’s drafted tight ends and not the players themselves, noting he’s had 3 draft picks at the position and “none have been good playing with him.”

Eric Ebron liking a tweet that Stafford was an issue for his lack of production in Detroit is laughable, the true feelings always come to light. pic.twitter.com/d1QCplW2NN — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) July 20, 2020

Ebron long has gone at the Lions organization and this is yet another subtile shot at the team. While Ebron himself doesn’t tweet about any of his personal feelings on the matter in this case, it’s clear he’s ready to vouch for the fact that Stafford himself is to blame for the troubles of developing tight end talent with the team.

For his part, Ebron responded on Twitter attempting to clarify that he wasn’t bashing Stafford and that he hopes there is no NFL season so the Lions can finally see a winning one.

Bash stafford??? u sensitive bums 😂 I love stafford y’all again BUMS the reason no one wants to be there 😂😭😂 I hope we don’t have a season so y’all can finally see a winning one 😂‼️😭‼️ — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 20, 2020

It’s up to fans to decide who they believe in this scenario.

Eric Ebron Career Stats

Ebron, save for his recent Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts, has been inconsistent in the NFL. He’s scored 27 touchdowns and gone for 3,195 yards as a tight end. He was drafted by the Lions in 2014 and was an up and down performer during his time in Detroit. Known for mouthing off at the fans, Ebron often times was more notable for what he wrote on Twitter rather than his elite play.

After signing with the Colts, Ebron managed to have a 750 yard, 13 touchdown season in 2018. He was revealed to not be coming back to Indianapolis after that. Since, he never misses a chance to throw shade at the Lions, where his career began. This offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eric Ebron Named Potential Free Agency Bust

Entering into this offseason, Ebron surfaced on a dubious list. According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, Ebron is a player who could be a major bust after he signs his next contract.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Barring extensions, Eric Ebron will compete with Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry for a big contract on the tight end market. All three have solid pass-catching skills along with the ability to expose coverage voids in the middle of the field. Injuries may hurt Henry’s stock. He tore his ACL in 2018 and suffered a tibial plateau fracture midway through this past season, which cost him four games. Ebron underwent surgery on both ankles in December, but he hadn’t missed more than three games in a single season before this past year. At 6’4″ and 253 pounds, Ebron could serve as an oversized wide receiver because of his athleticism and underdeveloped blocking skills. Front-office executives will see him as a big-bodied pass-catching threat who could do major damage in the red zone. During his first year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Ebron finished with a career-high 66 receptions for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns with Andrew Luck under center. However, he dropped nine passes that year. Potential free-agent suitors shouldn’t forget about Ebron’s inconsistent four-year stretch in Detroit, either. He hauled in only 11 touchdowns during those four seasons and averaged a mediocre 37.0 yards per game. Whichever team signs Ebron will have a solid threat in between the 20-yard lines, but his infrequent trips to the end zone and inconsistent hands should significantly lower expectations of his projected impact.”

Certainly, Lions fans don’t have to be told how overrated Ebron was through the years. They watched it up close for the last handful of seasons.

Even in spite of that, Ebron won’t stop throwing shade in the direction of the team and their star players.

