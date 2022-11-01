Ime Udoka Hired to Leave Celtics for Eastern Conference Rival: Report’

The summer was plagued with bad news for the Boston Celtics, and the biggest story was Ime Udoka getting suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season. He had a relationship with a fellow staff member that the team deemed to be a violation of their organizational code of conduct.

However, after the firing of Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets are close to hiring Ime Udoka to be their next head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said,” Charania tweeted.

Before his suspension, Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season behind a top-notch defense. He finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting and was looked at as one of the best young head coaches in the NBA.

Udoka was an assistant in Brooklyn the year prior to his season with Boston, so he has experience coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He also spent time as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

True Manner of Udoka’s Firing

While initial reports indicated that Udoka’s suspension came due to a consensual relationship, further investigation revealed an uglier truth. There were no intimate details reported, but former NBA player Matt Barnes told a harrowing story about the situation.

Barnes had previously condemned the suspension but then revealed that he had heard more details and took back his previous statements.

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense, and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” said Barnes.

He noted that he cannot condone some of the things Udoka did, and that the situation is a lot more complex than most people realize.

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details, and shit is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this.”

Udoka Made ‘Crude’ Remarks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka made “crude” remarks to a female subordinate employee, which was a substantial factor in his suspension.

“The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into the severity of his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Now, Udoka is prepped to re-join his old team in the back of getting suspended by the Celtics – a team that has faced the Nets in the playoffs for two years in a row.

He’ll now be coaching in the same division as two of his former teams.