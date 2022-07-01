Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal’s Free Agency Decision

Although the Boston Celtics haven’t made any significant moves in free agency just yet, other teams have been very busy. A ton of deals went down on the very first night of free agency, including some particularly massive ones.

The most prominent of the free-agent deals that occurred on the first night of free agency was Bradley Beal re-signing with the Washington Wizards. Beal inked a five-year, $251 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract to stay with the Washington Wizards, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

After the signing went down, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum took to Twitter to congratulate Beal. The two are long-time friends, as they both grew up in St. Louis, and Beal used to look after him when they were kids.

“DAAAAAMMNNNNN! So happy for my big brotha. You deserve it champ…. LET ME HOLD A DOLLA,” Tatum tweeted.

DAAAAAMMNNNNN! So happy for my big brotha. You deserve it champ…. LET ME HOLD A DOLLA https://t.co/flmmLIjoYv — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) June 30, 2022

Beal was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career but chose to return to Washington. He’s been a Wizards for his entire career thus far, and it looks like he could end up spending the rest of his time in the league there.

While Beal ended up returning to Washington, he was linked to the Celtics in the past.

Celtics Could Acquire Beal in Future

Back on June 21, Ryan McDonough, the former GM of the Phoenix Suns, spoke with NBC Sports Boston about a potential Beal-to-Boston move. He said that while it may not be an imminent possibility, it could happen in the future.

“I think the Celtics could acquire Beal, but I think the way that would happen would be a trade either at the trade deadline or next offseason,” McDonough explained. “I think it’s very unlikely that Beal ends up in a Celtics uniform to start this season.”

McDonough was right, as Beal will now be headed back to Washington on one of the biggest deals in NBA history. He’ll be the star of the show for the Wizards, and they are focused on putting a well-equipped team around him to compete for the playoffs.

However, just because Beal will be in Washington and not Boston next year doesn’t mean he still won’t be friends with Tatum. The two have a very long relationship, and Tatum even had a special message for Beal back at the start of June.

Tatum Sends Heartfelt Message to Beal

Beal did an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report at the beginning of June, and during the discussion, the Wizards star received a heartwarming message from his childhood friend.

“Without you, it wouldn’t be me,” Tatum was heard saying in the video message. “You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit … my big brother, man, I appreciate you. You know it’s all love.”

Bradley Beal got emotional after this message from Jayson Tatum 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SdmCVCAoy3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

The two will continue to compete against one another, making it an interesting matchup whenever the Celtics face off against the Wizards. There’s still time for Beal to join Tatum in Boston in the future, but for right now, he’ll be focusing his efforts on helping the Wizards compete for the playoffs.