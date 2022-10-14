Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Made Huge Mental Shift This Offseason: Report

Last year marked a season of growth for the Boston Celtics. Obviously, their trip to the NBA Finals was the first under the current core, but it meant so much more than that. Coming two wins away from a championship meant a lot, but a deeper look reveals how much it affected the leaders of the team.

For the first time in their careers, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seem to be the unquestioned leaders of this Celtics team. They may have been the best players last year, but Al Horford and Marcus Smart provided the necessary veteran leadership behind them.

And while those two will still play crucial roles, it seems as though the Finals loss sparked a change in mindset for Boston’s stars. Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated noted this in regard to Jayson Tatum in his recent cover story.

“I spent a few weeks before that talking to people that were close to Tatum. And they did describe a shift in him, a change that they’ve seen from previous offseasons,” Mannix said. “A guy that went from kind of focused on a few different things to focused on one thing, and that’s finding a way to get his team to a championship level.”

At just 24 years old, Tatum is just now beginning to enter the prime of his career. However, there have never been a ton of questions surrounding his abilities on the court. Instead, people have questioned his abilities as a leader. Well, this shift in mindset signals that he’s ready to take that next step.

The superstar told Mannix that he was absolutely miserable after losing in the Finals.

Tatum: ‘I Was Exhausted’

Earlier this summer, Tatum mentioned that he was miserable after the Finals, and he repeated that sentiment to Mannix. This absolute exhaustion after losing in the Championship is likely what sparked his shift in mental focus this summer.

“I was exhausted,” Tatum said. “Didn’t feel like talking to anybody. Didn’t feel like being bothered. It’s hard to explain if you have never been in that situation. But losing a championship was f****** miserable.”

Tatum started off slow last year but managed to turn things up in the second half of the season – a storyline that has become a trend for him throughout his career. But instead of working on specific areas of his game this summer, he was solely looking at ways he could help the Celtics win a title.

Mannix confirmed this by noting Tatum’s offseason regimen.

Tatum Played Lots of 5-on-5

Most stars take the offseason to work on their games. Add new moves to their arsenal, add more muscle mass, and more. For Tatum, it was all about the team.

“It was all about team wins,” Mannix noted. “Tatum played a lot of 5-on-5 with different people over the offseason. He made sure that his teams never lost. He was entirely focused on winning games, not about putting up his numbers.”

Based on Mannix’s report, it seems as though the Celtics superstar has one goal in mind heading into the season, bring Banner 18 to Boston.