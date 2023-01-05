Thunder Guard Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown After Dominating Celtics

This year hasn’t been kind to the Boston Celtics. There have only been a few days in 2023 thus far, but the Celtics are 0-2. Worst of all, they just lost to an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and allowed them to score a franchise-record 150 points.

Boston allowed five different Thunder players to score more than 20 points. One of those players was sophomore guard Josh Giddey. After the contest, Giddey spoke about the win and how they made life harder for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“It felt contagious from the jump. I mean, we shot the lights out of the ball. I think [our] energy was high all night,” Giddey said. “Defensively, I think we got after it. We made it tough for Tatum and Brown. And that sparked our offense. I think once one guy starts making shots, it spreads through the team, and it’s contagious. I think our offense was really good tonight. We flowed, we moved the ball really well. We got a lot of good looks. And you know, we made a lot of them. So if we continue to play like that, I think we can compete with a lot [of teams]. You’re obviously not going to shoot the ball like that every night, but I think the principles of getting those looks and defending the way we did, it’s really gonna help us going forward.”

Brown led the game in scoring with 29 points, and Tatum wasn’t far behind him with 27. That being said, the entire Celtics roster failed to bring the energy on the defensive end. They allowed a Thunder team that struggled on the offensive end set a franchise record in scoring.

As for Giddey, he put up great numbers in the starting lineup. The young guard ended the night with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Joe Mazzulla Sends Message After Thunder Loss

All season long, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed the importance of learning from losses. He rarely gets frazzled and usually responds to defeats with optimism. That was the case once again on Tuesday night.

Despite the ugly loss to Oklahoma City, Mazzulla said that sometimes teams need to go through tough times to get to where they want to be.

“May not be the most popular thing to say, but you gotta go through some s*** if you want to get to where you want to get to, whether it’s good or bad, and that’s just how it is. And so we have to go through it and we’ll be judged by how we handle it,” Mazzulla said.

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Celtics’ Pre-Game Mistake

Meanwhile, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon revealed a pivotal pre-game mistake that the Celtics made before the game. According to Brogdon, when they found out that Gilgeous-Alexander was out before the game, the team “relaxed,” and it led to some poor effort.

“We took a deep breath and relaxed. Honestly, we should know better than to come out and not play with aggression, not play with energy and urgency,” Brogdon said.