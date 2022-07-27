Nets Writer Sounds Off on Celtics Trade Offer: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

From the looks of it, the Boston Celtics have a big decision to make this summer. It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Boston had “engaged in talks” revolving around a potential trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and that would be a league-altering move.

The Celtics would have to include All-Star wing Jaylen Brown in any move, so the trade would blow up Boston’s current core. That being said, a duo of Jayson Tatum and Durant is enough to make most basketball fans’ mouths water.

Regardless, trading a 25-year-old Brown for a 33-year-old Durant would shorten the Celtics’ championship window. Even some people on the Nets side of things are against the Celtics making the move. Nets writer Alex Schiffer of The Athletic said as much in a roundtable talk with Celtics writers Jared Weiss and Jay King.

“That’s what puzzles me about the Celtics end of this, though I came here for your Boston insights, not mine,” Schiffler stated. “They have everything the Nets haven’t as an organization in recent years. Healthy stars, continuity, buy-in, cap flexibility, etc. If it ain’t broke, right? To trade Brown and then some for Durant when it appears their contention window is only beginning to open doesn’t really make sense to me.”

Good morning. I’m back from vacation. Teamed up with ⁦@JaredWeissNBA⁩ and ⁦@ByJayKing⁩ to unpack the Nets-Celtics trade reports on Kevin Durant: https://t.co/uJhNHvDMPe — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) July 27, 2022

On top of that, King noted the lack of competition Boston has on the trade market for the Nets superstar.

Lack of Trade Market for Durant

Obviously, when a name as big as Durant gets thrown around on the trade market, multiple teams are bound to be interested. However, with the current packages assumed to be available on the market, it seems as though the Celtics don’t have much competition.

“That’s the other part of all this. The [Phoenix] Suns are all but out after re-signing Deandre Ayton. The [Miami] Heat don’t have the assets, and Brooklyn can’t acquire Bam Adebayo without also trading [Ben] Simmons because of the CBA rule prohibiting teams from trading for two players on max rookie extensions. The [Toronto] Raptors don’t want to trade Scottie Barnes. So who is left? Right now the Celtics appear to be the only dance partner for the Nets, even if four quarters don’t equal a dollar in this trade,” King explained.

“It’s crazy to me that Kevin freaking Durant is available with four years left on his contract and none of us are convinced it would be a home run for the Celtics.” Should Boston trade for KD?@JaredWeissNBA, @ByJayKing and @Alex__Schiffer discuss: https://t.co/cShWfejL67 pic.twitter.com/qjQkf2tWZz — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 27, 2022

Brown is the best player available in potential Durant packages, and unless the Raptors change their minds about a Barnes offer, Boston’s overall package will likely remain the top offer. In turn, they aren’t feeling any pressure to get a deal done.

Plus, there’s a general sense that Brooklyn leaked the recent rumors in an attempt to spark more offers.

Nets Leaked Rumors to Improve Trade Market

An anonymous Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com revealed an interesting tidbit of information on July 26. They mentioned that Brooklyn likely spread the recent rumors in an attempt to reignite the trade market for Durant.

“This is something that, you know, these talks are old. When the Durant stuff first hit, everyone called the Nets, of course, you have to,” the executive told Deveney. “The Celtics had their conversation and they moved on. So for it to come back and come out now, it tells you that the Nets are frustrated that they’re not getting the offers they want for Durant and they want to jumpstart the process.”

Now, the Celtics are stuck in the middle of all the drama. They don’t have to make a move, as they are already title contenders, but the recent leak will almost certainly cause them some internal headaches.