Bulls Refuse to Trade Former Top-10 Pick in Deal to Land 3-Time All-Star: Report

As the offseason gets set to begin, the Chicago Bulls will undoubtedly be active in the trade market. While they made significant progress toward their goal of an NBA title last year, upgrading their current roster is a must if they hope to compete with the top teams in the East.

Their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic is solid, but they lack a much-needed defensive presence. In turn, rumors have circulated that Chicago could look to make a move for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert this offseason. However, there is one player they are unwilling to give up in a potential trade.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Bulls are unwilling to include young forward Patrick Williams in a trade for Gobert this summer.

“Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan,” Fischer wrote. “Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert, but the Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert, sources told B/R.”

Williams only appeared in 17 games for the Bulls after undergoing wrist surgery early on in the season. In turn, he wasn’t able to have the breakout season that many expected him to have.

The young forward was previously thrown in a trade proposal to snag Gobert when the initial rumors presented themselves.

Fischer Proposed Bulls-Gobert Trade

On June 7, Fischer detailed the possibility of a Gobert trade involving the Bulls. In the article, he mentioned that Williams would provide the Jazz with some much-needed defensive help on the perimeter.

“Vucevic-for-Gobert seems to make more sense for Chicago, in the Bulls’ efforts to fortify a defensive attack around LaVine,” Fischer wrote. “And while Vucevic is generally considered a net negative on the defensive end, the popular package that’s been mentioned by league executives of Vucevic and second-year forward Patrick Williams would introduce the perimeter defender the Jazz have long been said to covet.”

Utah will likely be looking to retool their roster this summer after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. With them likely looking to rebuild around Donovan Mitchell, Gobert could be on the move. Chicago would present an interesting landing spot.

And since they are reportedly unwilling to include Williams, a recently-proposed trade would suit them nicely.

Proposed Trade Deals Vucevic, Young Guard for Gobert

A trade proposed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report would see the Bulls deal multiple pieces for Gobert, all while keeping Williams on the roster. His trade idea would send Vucevic, Coby White, and Marko Simonovic to the Jazz for Gobert.

White would give the Jazz a young prospect to pair with Mitchell, while Vucevic would help them remain competitive now. However, if Utah wants to play hardball, demanding Williams in any trade would probably be their go-to asking price.

Regardless, it seems as though the Bulls are not willing to let it get to that point. They want Williams in Chicago next year, and won’t give him up even if it means losing Gobert.