Proposed Trade Sees Mavericks Land 22-Year-Old Point Guard in 3-Team Deal

This past season, the Dallas Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, marking their furthest playoff push in the Luka Doncic era. Unfortunately, their run was followed by a rough offseason, despite their multiple additions.

Jalen Brunson, their second-best player throughout the playoffs, left them in free agency in favor of the New York Knicks. However, the Mavericks offset that loss by trading for Christian Wood and signing big man JaVale McGee for a three-year contract.

But despite that, they still have yet to replace Brunson’s production. Spencer Dinwiddie is set to step into a starting role, but they don’t have anyone on the roster capable of taking over Brunson’s duties other than that. That is unless they stay active on the trade market.

One Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com proposed a deal with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs that would see Dallas add a new guard to the rotation.

Here’s the outline of the proposed deal:

Mavericks receive: Coby White

Bulls receive: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: Marko Simonovic, Davis Bertans, Mavericks 1st-Round Pick

The idea stemmed from the executive discussing how badly the Spurs could want to offload Poeltl.

Spurs’ Tanking Could Benefit Mavericks

In turn with trading star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, the Spurs look to have entered a full-on rebuilding phase. And because of that, they could look to trade Poeltl in an attempt to tank at the highest level.

“I am not sure how hard the Spurs are pushing for a Poeltl trade. Obviously, look, they want to be bad this year, they have their eyes on Victor (Wembanyama). But you gotta field a team. I also don’t know how much they want more wings. More than anything, they’re going to want picks and that is where it gets complicated because the Bulls owe picks next year and in 2025, and we don’t know when the Portland pick (lottery protected) is going to transfer,” the executive told Deveney.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White told @rpjward that a lot of the Bulls players have been training together this offseason and the chemistry of the team has grown. Coby: “We want to make the playoffs, definitely, but we have championships standards over here. We are trying to win." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 12, 2022

Trading Poeltl to Chicago would net the Spurs some draft capital as well as a young player they could take a chance on. At least, that’s how the executive sees it.

Dallas Involved as Third Team

If the Bulls and Spurs want to engage in talks about a potential deal, the Mavericks could get involved as a third team in an attempt to add another guard to their rotation.

“I think more realistic is adding a third time like Dallas, send them Coby White, Poeltl to Chicago and then Simonovic and Davis Bertans back to San Antonio with a pick from Dallas, 2025 or 2026. Spurs might want more, but they can take a flier on Simonovic and they really want a pick,” the executive explained.

Since the Bulls would be interested in Poeltl and the Spurs would want to limit the number of player assets coming back in return, Dallas would be presented with a golden opportunity. For the cheap price of Bertans and a draft pick, they could get a quality young guard who could give them solid minutes.

And who knows, maybe White would be able to rehab his value in Dallas. Chicago has a very crowded guard room right now, and if given the right opportunities in the Mavericks rotation, he could finally reach his full potential.