Mavs Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Viral Video of Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving

At this year’s trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks made the shocking move of trading for Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. They shipped out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first, and two second-rounders.

Immediately, questions poured in of how Irving would fit alongside Luka Doncic. Would their personalities mesh well with each other? Could they win at a high level together? Well, one video was taken at this year’s All-Star Game that gave Mavericks fans something to enjoy.

Both Doncic and Irving were sitting on the bench together during the game, watching everyone play. When Irving was looking down, Doncic tapped him on the left shoulder, making Irving look the opposite way. Doncic broke out into laughter as he fooled his teammate, creating a funny moment for everyone to enjoy.

Mavericks fans were quick to reply in the Twitter comments, unveiling a wide variety of emotions after such a simple, short clip of the team’s two stars.

One fan pointed out that he believes the Mavericks could potentially dominate the NBA, noting that the league could be in trouble.

“League’s in trouble. 👀,” the fan replied to the video.

Another one pointed out that the two stars do, in fact, like each other.

“They like each other 😊,” they wrote.

And another fan even took a subtle shot at the Los Angeles Lakers, who reportedly wanted to trade for Irving when he requested out of Brooklyn.

“Don’t show this to the Lakers fans 💀,” they tweeted.

Kyrie Irving Shows Love to Luka Doncic

While Irving has only been a member of the Mavericks for a few weeks, he’s clearly already developing a great relationship with Doncic. When asked about his relationship with Doncic, he said that he’s loved it thus far and is looking forward to continuing to grow together.

“I’ve only been around him for two weeks. But we’ve had incredible dialogue being at the arena and also being at the practice facility for a little bit, we get to know each other a little bit,” Irving said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube channel. “I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star Break where we have some home games, we can break some bread with our families, and just really include everybody that’s gonna be on this journey with us.”

Kyrie Irving Discusses Trade Requests

In addition, Irving had something to say about the concept of player trade requests in the NBA. When he requested a move away from the Nets, he was heavily criticized, as are most players who request a trade. However, according to Irving, players should be allowed to make moves that they believe are best for themselves.

“It’s a bad situation,” Irving said via the Mavs Fans For Life YouTube channel. “Why doesn’t anyone have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question. When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and peace of mind? Not every employer you’re going to get along with, so if you have the chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”