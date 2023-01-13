Donte DiVincenzo Takes Subtle Jab at Warriors Teammate Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling as of late. After ripping off a five-game win streak, they’ve now lost three games in a row – all to teams sitting at .500 or worse on the season. They now find themselves in eighth place, sitting at 20-21 overall.

Despite that, they have an extremely big game coming up. They are playing the San Antonio Spurs in the Alamodome – San Antonio’s old stomping grounds – and also the place where Donte DiVincenzo took down Jordan Poole in the NCAA National Championship game. DiVincenzo took a subtle jab at Poole, reminding him of the game.

“I actually already knew the answer,” DiVincenzo said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I was like, ‘Did y’all stay in this locker room?’ He was like, ‘Man, I ain’t talking about that…’ Every time the coaches ask if we played here, I just always say, ‘Ask Jordan.’ Just playful stuff like that.”

Probably some fresh memories between @warriors guards Donte DiVincenzo & Jordan Poole who played against one another in the 2018 @NCAA Tournament Championship Game at the Alamodome. DiVincenzo had 31 points en route to being named Most Outstanding Player. pic.twitter.com/82NAJZvMaJ — Dan Weiss (@DanWeissPBP) January 13, 2023

DiVincenzo’s Villanova Wildcats took down Poole and the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship. Poole only played 10 minutes, but DiVincenzo logged 37, tallying 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists. It was the collegiate game that helped him boost his draft stock and land a spot in the league.

Since then, both players have found success in the NBA, winning titles with different franchises. DiVincenzo won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, though he was hurt for the majority of the playoff run, and Poole obviously won a title with the Warriors last season.

Now, they’ll head back to the place where their relationship began nearly five years ago – this time, on the same team. They’ll get the chance to play in front of roughly 68,000 fans.

Steve Kerr Excited to Return to San Antonio

While Poole may not be too excited to return to the scene of one of his worst defeats, head coach Steve Kerr is looking forward to playing at the Alamodome. He said that he always loves coming back, and this time around, it will be particularly special.

“I haven’t heard who’s coming back and who’s going to be on the floor, but I always love coming back to San Antonio,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s great to be part of this celebration of the 50th anniversary and the Spurs’ entrance into the league and to have been a part of it in a small way, but during an important era and being part of a couple championship teams and also raising my family here and making a ton of friends here. This will always be a special place for me.”

Former #Spurs50 alum Steve Kerr is no stranger to big stages. We can't wait for the biggest game yet in the @Alamodome when Spurs host the @warriors this Friday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hqIK1HaIJA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2023

Kerr played four seasons in San Antonio throughout the course of his NBA career, winning one championship with the Spurs.

Warriors Targeting Size & Shooting at Trade Deadline

Golden State may be focused on their high-profile matchup against the Spurs, but they also have to be paying attention to the trade deadline. And according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, they are looking to add shooting and size at the deadline.

“With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources,” Poole wrote. “Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.”