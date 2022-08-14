Warriors Star Draymond Green Calls Out Young NBA Star

The Golden State Warriors haven’t gotten to where they are today by staying quiet and playing things safe. They traded Monta Ellis to the Milwaukee Bucks and kept Stephen Curry, even if that wasn’t completely their choice. They didn’t trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love when they reportedly had the chance.

And most recently, Draymond Green has continued to speak out regardless of what the media has to stay about him. In fact, Green is a part of the so-called “New Media” that has been sweeping the NBA landscape. No matter how many times other people tell him he needs to stop, he keeps on going.

That’s not all he’s doing, though. During the latest episode of his podcast, Green was asked who in the NBA should be the next player to join the wave of the “New Media.” He answered very quickly, saying that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is the person for the job.

“Anthony Edwards. Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell comes to his mind, which I can appreciate. He’s funny, charismatic, and did you see Hustle? Like, he got it. He just got it. Like some people just got it. Like, he got it. So, Anthony Edwards,” said Green.

Edwards is an absolute star in the making. Last season with the Timberwolves, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

But Edwards isn’t the first young star Green has called out in recent days.

Green Calls Out Rival Point Guard

In that same episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green was asked which current young player reminds him of himself the most. After thinking a bit, he responded with Ja Morant, saying that he shares the same mindset as Green does.

“I’m going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant,” Green said. “I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all. I don’t care what you’ve accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities. I’m going to show you that. I’m going to lead. I’m going to talk to you and let you know about it while I’m doing it. I’m gonna carry others with me, and most importantly, I’m gonna do it my way. And all of those things that I just named, I see Ja Morant do.”

Morant and Green faced off in the playoffs this past season, and despite the two sides forming a rivalry, there’s obviously a level of respect there. Respect aside, though, the two teams are set to renew their rivalry this season on the big stage.

Warriors/Grizzlies Set for Main Stage

On August 13, leaks began to come out regarding the NBA’s Christmas-Day slate for the upcoming season. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors and Grizzlies will be facing off on the holiday.

“Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA’s preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me,” Stein tweeted.

Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA's preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/GpkZxsU8NI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 13, 2022

So, as Green continues to do his thing in the media, he’s making sure to lift up some of the NBA’s brightest young stars along the way.