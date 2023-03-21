Draymond Green Sounds Off on New Stephen Curry Injury After Warriors Beat Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have faced many challenges this season. For the most part, those challenges have been internal. They have struggled to in on the road and have been unable to break away from the .500 mark for the majority of the season.

That being said, they have also been dealt some terrible injury luck. Stephen Curry, in particular, has missed a ton of games this year. In the Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Curry left the game with an injury after Jordan Poole fell on his leg. He returned to the game and helped Golden State earn the win, but after the game, Draymond Green spoke about what it was like to watch the Warriors star go down.

“I mean, you always hold your breath,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just never really know how serious it is when someone comes up hopping. Especially him. We can’t afford to lose him. So, you definitely hold your breath, but you also know that he’s very tough. And if it’s something that he can get through, he’ll keep going.”

Curry put up some great stats against the Rockets. The Warriors superstar finished the night with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 10-of-23 shooting from the floor and 5-of-15 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

As for Green, he also played fairly well against Houston. He ended the game with eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block on 4-of-4 shooting from the floor.

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Klay Thompson

Curry wasn’t the only Warrior to put up great stats against the Rockets. Klay Thompson also had a great night, and after the contest, Curry praised him for a big shot he hit late in the game.

“Having 14 turnovers in the first half was rough,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We could never really create enough separation. And then [in the] second half, we were a little bit more mindful. I think we only had four turnovers and got decent shots. We didn’t make as many as we wanted to, but we got stops. Ran in transition. Played pretty disciplined. They made a little run. We got a little sloppy for two minutes there down the stretch but got back to good offense [and] connecting the game. Klay hits a big shot. And somebody else hit a shot. But it was just mindful basketball that we needed to finish strong.”

Steve Kerr Discusses Ty Jerome Role

In other news, Ty Jerome only has a few games left on his two-way contract before he’s ineligible to play. After the win over Houston, head coach Steve Kerr said that they’re saving those games for a night when Curry or Poole needs a rest.

“Ty – he’s really a guy who’s a proven NBA player. And so, we’re not going to have him play in the G League,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re going to save his- he’s got three NBA games left on his two-way contract. So, we’re going to save him for a rainy day. If Steph or Jordan has to miss a game, we’ll need Ty. So, we’re going to hang on to those games.”