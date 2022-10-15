Warriors Sign Jordan Poole to Massive Contract Extension: Report

For most of the offseason, all anyone wanted to talk about was the Golden State Warriors’ impending financial decisions. They are deep in the luxury tax, and because of that, it seemed highly unlikely that they would be able to retain all of their core pieces moving forward.

Over the next two summers, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson will be in need of contract extensions. This means that the Warriors would have to decide on which players they wanted to keep and which they would let walk.

Well, it seems as though they’ve made the first choice of the bunch. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors are signing Poole to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that will keep him in Golden State through the 2026-27 season.

“Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

"Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon," Wojnarowski tweeted.

This deal puts Poole’s average annual value at roughly $35 million per season, although the exact details of the contract have not been released yet. Wojnarowski noted that the two sides are expected to come to an agreement later today on the contract.

The news comes just days after head coach Steve Kerr emphasized that he wanted Poole in Golden State for the long run.

Kerr: ‘About to Sign a Big Extension’

In hindsight, Kerr gave a sneak peak of the news a few days before it was officially announced. He said that he hoped Poole would be signing a large extension to stay with the Warriors very soon, and that’s exactly what happened.

“There’s a reason Jordan is who he is right now,” Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Especially considering where he was coming out of Michigan, a late first-round pick, struggling his first few months in the league. There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension, hopefully. He’s just tough. He’s mentally tough and physically tough and ultra confident in his game.”

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension hopefully. He’s tough. Mentally tough and physically tough.” pic.twitter.com/fpKOh4gdIm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 10, 2022

Poole is now set to remain in Golden State past the tenure of the veteran core. As for his recent fight with Green, Thompson believes that Ring Night will help ease tensions.

Thompson: ‘Ring Night and Time Will Heal’

During a press conference, Thompson broke his silence on the situation between Green and Poole. He said that Ring Night (and time) should be able to “heal all wounds.”

“Well, it’s in the past and it’s very unfortunate, but I think Ring Night and time will heal all wounds,” Thompson explained via Slater. “I love both those guys. I mean, Jordan’s like a little brother, Draymond’s like a brother, and I think we’re all ready to move past it. And I think the encore to last year is going to be even better. We need both of them to go where we want to go. I expect Jordan to be great, and the same with Dray.”

Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Draymond, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2022

With Poole set to stay in Golden State, all eyes will now turn toward Green and Wiggins, who will also need contract extensions by next offseason.