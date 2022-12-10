Moses Moody Preferred Over Wiseman in Potential Warriors Trade for Ex Top-10 Pick

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation. They have plenty of talent on the roster, but their young players haven’t quite lived up to expectations. In turn, the old guard has been left to carry the load this year.

But with Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level, ownership must consider the idea of trading some of their youth in exchange for win-now talent. One player they have kept their eyes on is Jakob Poeltl. However, the Warriors want to give up James Wiseman, but the San Antonio Spurs want Moses Moody.

“Interestingly, I’m told the Spurs actually value Moses Moody more than Wiseman or Kuminga but that they’d still want a lot more in a trade involving Poeltl,” wrote LJ Ellis of SpursTalk.

Wiseman has struggled to find his footing this year, which has led to the Warriors sending him down the G League multiple times. And in turn, eyeing potential big man replacements on the trade market could be a worthwhile endeavor.

As for Moody, he’s earned more opportunities within the Warriors’ rotation this year than he did last season. The young wing has appeared in 21 of the team’s 26 games and is playing 14.8 minutes per contest. Moody is averaging 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on 42.0% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from three-point land.

Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Old Guard

While the Warriors continue to potentially search for bench upgrades, the rest of their roster looks great. Poole is their current bench leader, and while he hasn’t been able to carry the second unit to greatness, he still looks primed to be the next star of the show.

However, in a recent interview with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, he revealed the challenges and hardships of being trusted with such a large responsibility, explaining how the old guard doesn’t give up their secrets easily.

“It wasn’t that these older players, people who have been in the game before, aren’t willing to give you answers. It’s like they’re just not gonna give them to someone who doesn’t care,” Poole said. “They put their hard time, their blood, sweat and tears, years of sacrifice, stress, so they don’t want to just give away their gems, the things that have made them so successful in their careers, to just anybody. They gotta know that you’re willing to go the extra mile. You’re willing to sacrifice yourself.”

Curry Plans to Stick Around

But while Poole seems prepared to take over the team whenever he needs to, Curry recently revealed that he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I talked to Tom Brady at one point about he’s, you know, at the point in his career where he’s still playing at a high level at, what, 44 or whatever it is. And his example and his advice was just to take it a year at a time,” Curry explained. “There’s no way to fast forward. It’s not how you got to this point, so don’t rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.”