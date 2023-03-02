Josh Giddey Issues Statement on Lakers After Losing to Short-Handed Squad

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a very tricky situation. This final stretch of the regular season will determine their postseason plans, as they are currently fighting to earn a spot in the Play-In Tournament. However, they’ve been struck by the injury bug.

LeBron James is set to miss serious time, and in their Wednesday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, both Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell were out as well. However, the short-handed Lakers pulled off a win, and after the game, Thunder guard Josh Giddey explained what went wrong for Oklahoma City.

“That’s exactly how it went, it kind of was back and forth,” Giddey explained via the Thunder’s official YouTube channel. “They got a lead, we got a lead, no one really blew it out. Besides, they started that fourth, they got out to, I think, a 12 or 13-point lead. And that was probably as big as it got all game. And I think we did a good job of kind of cutting into that, but, you know, getting back from a 13-point deficit with minutes left is tough to do. But we fought. We played hard. I think we fouled a little too much. They got some big offensive rebounds. But yeah, I mean, for the most part, very winnable game on our part. Just clean up a few things down the stretch, and I think we could take care of that one.”

With the Lakers’ three top players sidelines, Dennie Schroder stepped up in a big way. He led the team with 26 points to go along with two rebounds, and six assists, shooting 8-of-18 from the floor and 3-of-6 from distance.

As for Giddey, he finished the night with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 1-of-4 shooting from deep.

Lakers Receive Brutal LeBron James Injury News

James’ absence is going to be a long one, which will seriously dampen the Lakers’ playoff dreams. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he won’t be reevaluated for at least two weeks.

“ESPN Sources: LeBron James’s right foot is expected to be reassessed in two weeks to see how much progress he’s made, but timeline on return expected to extend beyond that checkpoint. Where Lakers reside in standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for him to return,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off After LeBron James Injury

After the Lakers got word that James would miss significant time, it became clear that Davis would take over as the unquestioned leader of the team. He stated that the Lakers still have the talent to compete for a playoff spot even without James in the lineup.

“We got a great team. I mean, more than enough to go out and get wins,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We got more than enough to get a win tonight. More than enough to get to win tomorrow. And so on and so forth. Just compete like we did tonight, and don’t turn the ball over. Guys, I think, played extremely hard. Obviously, his presence on the floor, his voice, his playmaking ability, scoring ability will definitely be missed, but other guys just got to step up. I’ll have to step up and just come out and be aggressive.”