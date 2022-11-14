Giants Fans Urge Team to Extend Rising Star: ‘Pay That Man His Money’

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is turning into an All-Pro caliber player in 2022 and his contributions were felt in the team’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Lawrence totaled five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and five quarterback hits.

Yet, the box score didn’t show the whole picture for Lawrence. The Clemson product caused a holding penalty on a Texans touchdown, erasing six points.

During the fourth quarter, Lawrence recorded a quarterback pressure on Mills, who threw an interception to safety Dane Belton.

Lawrence, a first-round pick in 2019, now has five sacks this season, a career-high. Back in the spring, the Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Lawrence’s rookie contract.

Giants fans are clamoring for the team to extend the third-year Lawrence on social media.

“Dexter Lawrence needs to be extended as soon as the seasons over,” wrote one Giants fan. “He’s not going to want to play on a 1 year 10 million dollar deal after the year he’s having. The Giants clearly love him. He’s young and ascending… get it done.”

“Pay that man his money,” founder of Gotham Sports Network Ethan Levy wrote in response to PFF’s Doug Kyed tweeting that in Week 10, Lawrence had the most pressures (9) in a single game by a player over 320 pounds since 2006.

“Pay Dexter Lawrence immediately! #TogetherBlue”, wrote another Giants fan.

For the first time since being in the NFL, Lawrence can say he’s enjoying football, winning football.

“Football is fun. Losing isn’t fun, but just being here with the guys and enjoying the fellowship we have every day is fun. The losing, you just keep trying to learn from that, and you keep trying to grow from that and don’t let it take the fun out of football. This year, we’re winning, and it’s extra fun, you know what I mean, to have that plus,” Lawrence told reporters Sunday, via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina.

Lawrence Credits Coach for Success

Before the season, Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson decided for Lawrence to play more as a traditional nose tackle. And so far, the decision has done wonders.

Lawrence is second in the NFL in pressures (35) through nine games. He’s tied for first in the league in quarterback hits (16) and the third-highest graded defensive lineman (91.1), per PFF.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound Lawrence thinks that Patterson has helped him become one of the best defenders in the league.

“(Defensive Line) Coach Dre (Andre Patterson) has done a good job teaching me how to play with my skills, my abilities, my length, and my strength, all those types of things,” Lawrence said Sunday. And me being willing to listen to him shows my humbleness even though I feel like I have been dominating, but for him to come in and just teach me, coach me about how to be better. It’s just all coming to fruition right now.

Still, Lawrence believes he can become an even better player.

“Each year, my goal is to grow in my position and learn in my position, and this year everything is kind of slowing down for me. It’s making sense. I’m continuing to build my confidence throughout the whole week and preparing the right way, and it’s just showing. I just want to keep going, stack wins, and get other guys to keep going with me.”