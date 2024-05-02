Giants Named Fit for 1,000-Yard Free Agent RB

Things are going to look a lot different at running back for the New York Giants in 2024, without Saquon Barkley. The team wisely replaced its Pro-Bowl runner with smart veteran Devin Singletary, but another former Buffalo Bills’ back, Latavius Murray, could also help.

Murray is identified by Dan Duggan of The Athletic as somebody who could shore up a Barkley-lite rotation. As Duggan pointed out, Murray “is another veteran option, but any signing at running back would likely be for a minimum contract.”

Signing a Pro Bowler who rushed for 1,066 yards in 2015 on a team-friendly and short-term deal makes sense for Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen. Duggan believes “it wouldn’t be a surprise if Schoen adds a veteran to the mix.”

Choosing Murray would put a fresh spin on the experienced backup trope after two seasons trusting Matt Breida in the role. Handing Breida “a third consecutive cheap one-year contract would make sense to add leadership to a young group,” but Murray would bring the same things.

Murray would also offer the Giants more of a grinder between the tackles. He’d replace some of the power lost when Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Latavius Murray a Smart Signing for Giants

Few backs in the league are as well-travelled as Murray. He’s had stints with the Oakland Raiders, where he enjoyed his most productive years, as well as the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Although he’s a journeyman whose peak came almost a decade ago, there’s a reason Murray consistently finds work in the NFL. He’s a tough, versatile and willing runner.

Murray spent the back end of last season with the Bills, rushing for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries. He’s not shy about lowering his pads to force contact and win at the goal-line, like he did for this touchdown against the Raiders.

There’s also a breakout element to Murray’s game. The 34-year-old can turn on the jets when there’s space to exploit.

Murray showed off his breakaway speed on this long scoring run for the Ravens back in 2022.

Pairing Murray with Singletary, a favorite of head coach Brian Daboll, would give the Giants a complementary one-two punch in the backfield. They would offset the loss of Barkley’s dual-threat talents, while also easing the burden on younger players to carry the load.

Giants’ Running Game Still Lacks Breakout Youngster

Last year’s fifth-round pick Eric Gray couldn’t make a significant impact. Struggles in the return game and with ball security doomed Gray, but the Giants can have higher hopes about 2024 fifth-rounder Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The latter averaged 6.5 yards per carry during his final season at Purdue. Tracy also tallied an average of 25.2 yards returning kickoffs, per Sports Reference.

Tracy’s college highlights were littered with big plays on the ground and through the air.

Sudden explosiveness is something the Giants’ running game lost once Barkley left town. Murray wouldn’t provide it, but his experience and savvy, along with the willingness to gain the tough yards inside, could leave Singletary and Tracy free to attack the edges.

That mix would create the ideal committee for replacing Barkley.