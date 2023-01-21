Giants Twitter Reacts to Viral Development at Team’s Hotel

The New York Giants know the territory that comes with playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, especially when they’re on the road as they haven’t won a game in Lincoln Financial Field since 2013. But now, luck is not on the Giants’ side as they prepare for their road Divisional Round game versus the Eagles.

On the gameday morning of January 21, the Giants’ Center City hotel had no water due to a “busted pipe.” The news was first reported by Giants superfan License Plate Guy on Twitter and confirmed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

This news caused a frenzy in Giants’ Twitter.

“They’ve resorted to this?? They’re shaking in their boots,” one Giants fan wrote.

“All these antics are just gonna make The Giants run the score up even more!!” another Giants fan tweeted.

One Giants fan was appalled by the matter, tweeting, “Sabotage. No matter what happens today, this Eagles team will always have an asterisk in the record books because of this.”

Luckily for the Giants, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the water was later turned back on.

It’s nothing new that rival fans or even hotel staff make the effort to mess with the opposing team, especially when the playoffs are on the line.

Head coach Brian Daboll’s team will have to adjust accordingly as they prepare for their highly anticipated Divisional Round game.

Giants Beat-Up Defender Reportedly Expected to Play

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to play in the Divisional playoff game.

The Giants listed Ojulari as questionable in the team’s final injury report on January 19 as he’s been a limited participant all week in practice.

Despite missing 10 games this season, Ojulari finished second among Giants defenders in recording 5.5 sacks, two behind defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (7.5).

Ojulari currently leads the Giants’ outside linebacker group in pass-rush win rate (15.4 percent), according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also third on the team’s edge rusher unit in total pressures (20) behind team leader Kayvon Thibodeaux (43) and Jihad Ward (24).

The second-year defender Ojulari only played in eight snaps in Super Wild Card Weekend. before being ruled out with a quad injury. His snap count should be monitored as the action unfolds in Philadelphia.

Both Teams Make Moves Ahead of Playoff Showdown

The Eagles announced on January 20 that they elevated veteran safety Anthony Harris for their playoff games versus New York. They also signed tight end Dalton Keene to a Reserve/Future contract.

As for the Giants, they elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk about 24 hours prior to kickoff.

Gilbert entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted rookie out of Florida Atlantic. He appeared in three games this season and made one start for the Giants in 2022, posting 14 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

Polk is also an undrafted rookie, but originally signed with the Ravens and eventually landed on the Giants’ practice squad on September 28. The 21-year-old Polk has never appeared in an NFL game and Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com believes his elevation is a reward.