Giants Legend Blasts Team After Blowout Playoff Loss to Eagles

The New York Giants would love a time machine to restart their Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21 which resulted in a brutal 38-7 road loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

Giants’ Hall-of-Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor would’ve also liked to have turned back the clock. When the Giants were down 28-0 at halftime, the 63-year-old Taylor tweeted: “Bout to put my pads on.”

Bout to put my pads on 😂 — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) January 22, 2023

The Giants certainly could’ve used Taylor’s talents from the old days. Taylor played 13 seasons in New York and won two Super Bowls with the team and finished with 132.5 career sacks. He was the last defensive player to win league MVP (1986) and was enshrined in Canton, Ohio in 1999.

However, the Giants would’ve needed a lot more than a defensive star as they only scored seven points and posted just 227 total yards.

After the game, Taylor returned to Twitter and gave his final thoughts.

“Wasn’t meant to be tonight. Proud of our guys…nobody expected them to be here. Hell of a season Big Blue!!” Taylor tweeted.

Wasn’t meant to be tonight. Proud of our guys…nobody expected them to be here. Hell of a season Big Blue!! — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) January 22, 2023

This season’s Giants secured the franchise’s first playoff berth in six years as well as their first postseason win since their Super Bowl victory in 2011.

Despite the playoff loss to the Eagles, it’s easy to see that the Giants are building something under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll Gets Brutally Honest After Loss

New York’s blowout loss will sting for plenty, and that includes Daboll. But the head coach understood that the Eagles controlled the game, from top to bottom.

“Well, crash landing here. Give Philly credit. They did everything better than we did [Saturday],” Daboll said. “Tough game. We really got beat in all facets, so it wasn’t one thing in particular. It was a team game, and we just didn’t get it done. Congratulations to Philly. They get to move on and unfortunately we don’t.”

Daboll and his coaching staff have elevated the talent throughout the season, and that includes quarterback Daniel Jones. But they didn’t have a single point in the first 30 minutes against the Eagles and Jones threw for only 135 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

It was the third time the Giants lost to the Eagles in 2022 and Daboll believes that he should’ve been a better coach for the squad.

“I’m disappointed,” he said. “I wish we could have done a better job. I wish I could have done a better job. I feel like crap. That’s as honest as you can be.”

James Bradberry Continues to Get Revenge on Giants

The Giants released James Bradberry in May of 2022, only for the Eagles to sign him to a one-year deal.

Bradberry was a part of an Eagles squad that beat the Giants three times this season. Not only did Philadelphia beat New York by 31 points to tie the largest margin of victory in franchise postseason history, Bradberry managed to intercept Jones, which was his first one off the Giants since he signed with the Eagles last May.

“We knew Daniel could make plays with his legs, and our defensive line did a good job of keeping him in the pocket when we needed to,” Bradberry said following the game. “There were some times back there where we were getting coverage sacks. We were tight in our coverage, tight on our man, and it allowed them to rush the quarterback and get some plays on the ball.”

Jones was also sacked five times by the Eagles as four different members of Philadelphia’s front seven — Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham — recorded sacks on the night.

With the victory, the Eagles are advancing to their first NFC Championship Game since they won the Super Bowl in 2017.