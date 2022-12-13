Retired Giants Champion Gets Brutally Honest on Daniel Jones

After the 2022 season, the New York Giants will have to address the future of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the last year of his rookie contract. Big Blue did not exercise the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, retired Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz was asked about what the Giants should do with the Jones after the season.

“Me personally, I don’t know if I’ve seen enough still,” Cruz said in an interview with Heavy on December 9. “I think he’s never had a consistent wide receiver crew out there that can help him and go out there and be guys. I don’t think we’ve seen the right team around him to get a fair assessment. I think it’s just going to fall under this new regime and Daboll to see if this is the type of quarterback they want in their system.”

While Jones’ numbers in 2022 haven’t been eye-popping, he hasn’t turned the ball over nearly as much as in previous seasons. He’s also played without most of his key offensive playmakers throughout the regular season.

The Giants were beatdown 48-28 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 11. Despite the blowout loss, Jones was solid as he completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards passing and one touchdown. He didn’t commit any turnovers but was nearly intercepted in the second quarter, with Richie James as his intended target.

But if the team continues to trend downward, there will likely be uncertainty about Jones staying in New York after the 2022 season. Despite being 7-5-1, the Giants have lost four of its last five games.

On Sunday, Cruz was at MetLife Stadium when the Giants hosted the Eagles. He helped unveil the NY Giants Fan of the Year’s larger-than-life statue, which honored nominee Jeff Bloom.

Assessing Daniel Jones’ 2022 Season

For the most part, prior to 2022, Jones was viewed as a disappointment. He averaged a 62.9% completion rate, 2,799 passing yards and 15 touchdowns a season and had a 12-25 record. In that span, the Duke product averaged 21 turnovers a season and had also never played a full season in his first three years.

Fast forward to this season, Jones has shown that he can stay healthy by making all 13 starts and has reduced his fumbles and interceptions. In six of the last seven games, he hasn’t turned the ball over.

Despite the Giants’ recent downward spiral, Jones’s completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career highs.

But there are still four games left in 2022, and three of those games will be against teams that would be making the playoffs if the season ended on December 13.

There’s still time to dissect Jones’ overall season performance and the team’s next stretch of games could decide his future.

VictorCruz Talks Saquon Barkley

In six of the Giants’ first eight games, Saquon Barkley posted over 80 rushing yards. In four of those games, he topped over 100 yards on the ground.

It hasn’t been the same for the 2018 first-round pick since as he’s averaged just 2.8 yards per carry during the team’s 0-3-1 four-game stretch.

Still, Barkley has played in every game this season after missing 14 games in 2020 due to a torn ACL and being out for four games in 2021 with a sprained ankle.

Barkley will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

Cruz believes the Giants should play top-tier running back money to Barkley, even considering the workload he’s had this season.

“I think so . . . I think he should absolutely be paid,” Cruz said on December 9. “Coming from that injury like that, proving the stamina, stability, agility, to do the things that we’ve seen him do. I think he’s only worn down because they have to use him so much. You can get more talent around him. People that can make some plays. His efficiency rate will go up because he’ll have more effective runs, effective plays and shorter attempts because there (are) other guys making plays.”

The 25-year-old running back was a surprise addition in last Thursday’s injury report with a neck injury after suffering a stinger in Wednesday’s practice.

Barkley is on his way to surpassing his 261 rushing attempt career-high he set in his 2018 rookie season. He’s only 10 behind, despite playing in three fewer games.

Big Blue will have plenty of more cap space after the 2022 season compared to what general manager Joe Schoen was given when he got the job.

It’ll be his decision on what happens with not only Barkley but the signal-caller Jones.