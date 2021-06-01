Hawks Center Calls Out Knicks: ‘We’ll Send You on Vacation’

Down three games to one, and walking into a must-win Game Five on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks aren’t down, and they’re not out.

But they haven’t lived up to their 41-31 record from the regular season, and fourth-seed conference finish, either.

After they evened out the series, the last time they were at home with a comeback win in Game Two, New York dropped back-to-back games at State Farm Arena.

Frustrations came to a peak in Game Four though, with a noticeable increase in physicality, from both teams.

Hawks’ forward Danilo Gallinari made a questionable hit on Reggie Bullock under the basket, pushing the Knicks’ wing to approach the Atlanta bench in a subsequent timeout.

So, New York’s engine and leader, Julius Randle responded, with a shove on Gallinari late in the fourth quarter.

Frustration boils over for the Knicks as Julius Randle shoves Danilo Gallinari 😳 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/R76BQ5lt2l — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 30, 2021

It was a message received. The New York Knicks are prepared to lose the series, but not at the cost of their pride.

Atlanta Hawks’ center Clint Capela disagrees. He called out both the team and the All-Star forward on Tuesday.

Capela: ‘It’s Not Working’

Ahead of Game Five on Wednesday night, center Clint Capela spoke with reporters after practice on Tuesday.

He didn’t hold back on the New York Knicks’ late-game physicality (via Newsday) from Game Four, playing it down, and going as far as to say the Atlanta Hawks would be ending their season:

They’re trying to play tough, push our guys around, talk shit, but we can do that, too. We show them as soon as we came back here, we can push guys around, too, we can talk shit as well, so what you going to do about it? And we can get a win with it. So what you going to do about it? Oh Game Four, you’re coming back again? Well it’s going to happen again. Win the game. We talked shit and pushed you around, so what are ou going to do about it? So, that’s what happened. We can do it, too. We can be physical, but we can win games as well. Now we’re coming to your home to win this game again, to send you on vacation.

Capela is coming off of a Game Four where he had 10 points and 15 rebounds, but no blocks, for the first game of this series.

He’s dominated a paint also occupied by veteran Taj Gibson and a hobbled Nerlens Noel. Norvel Pelle has yet to play, and Mitchell Robinson remains out despite his vocal desires to help his team.

Capela also responded directly (via the New York Post) to Randle’s late-game shove on Gallinari:

You’re trying to look physical, but it’s not working. It’s the last solution. You don’t get your star player making dirty plays. Of course that was a dirty play, retaliation or not. … We all can shove someone. You can play hard but within the game.

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan once said: “That’s a sign of a good man if he can talk shit when it’s even score, or talk shit when you behind score. When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk.”

On a fifth-seed team, with little to no championship aspirations, Clint Capela would be wise to keep that in mind.

Rose, Randle Respond to Capela

Neither point guard Derrick Rose or Julius Randle seemed concerned with Clint Capela’s comments on Tuesday.

Both were asked about it after practice in their individual media availabilities, and both had little to say:

Julius Randle on Clint Capela: “I don’t care.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2021

Derrick Rose on Clint Capela: “You want me to say something about that? ….I’m not going to say anything.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2021

Derrick Rose on Clint Capela: "I'm 32 years old. I never talked shit in my life. I'm not going to start now that Clint Capela said something." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2021

They both appeared calm and collected ahead of potentially their last game of the season.

It’s been an entire season of “playing with house money” for this team, so no outcome could truly be labeled a disappointment. But forcing Game Six would certainly serve as the “cherry on top.”

All in all, it appears Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have ruffled the Atlanta Hawks’ feathers.

Whether it will help them escape Game Five with a win remains unclear.

