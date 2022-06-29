Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Land 26-Year-Old Former Champion

The New York Knicks have started off hot this offseason. They’ve already made multiple trades and plan on using the cap space they opened up to sign Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson to a massive trade. But they’re not done just yet.

While Brunson has always been their primary target, adding him alone might not be enough to make them a playoff team. Snagging additional assets and freeing up more space to sign other free agents is probably still on their to-do list.

In this trade proposal, they would accomplish both of those goals. Here, they would send Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Here’s the full outline of the deal:

Knicks receive: Kyle Kuzma

Wizards receive: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, 2024 2nd-Round Pick (via MIA)

Report: The New York Knicks are still gauging the market for Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. #NBA pic.twitter.com/IVpM55ZxKL — Bball Insight (@Bball1nsight) June 29, 2022

Every player in this deal has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late. On the Knicks side of things, it was reported that New York has been gauging the market for Fournier and Reddish. Meanwhile, Kuzma has also been discussed in trade talks.

Fournier, Reddish, and Kuzma Trade Rumors

On June 29, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that the Knicks have been seeking out potential trades involving Fournier and Reddish in an attempt to add to their roster.

“The Knicks have 11 first-round picks at their disposal. Don’t be surprised if New York continues to be aggressive in addition to its expected coup of Brunson. The Knicks are also gauging the market for Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish takers,” Fischer wrote.

On June 22, Fischer reported that Kuzma has also been involved in rumors this offseason, and funnily enough, he mentioned it in the same breath as some Knicks talk.

REPORT: Kyle Kuzma “continues to be mentioned” among rival NBA teams as “available for trade”. (via @JakeLFischer, https://t.co/s7QSz6lrjT) pic.twitter.com/qPFZx2bo3A — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 29, 2022

“The Wizards have been willing to discuss Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in trade conversations, sources said. New York is exploring all options pertaining to Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Cam Reddish,” Fischer stated.

But why would both teams be willing to make this deal?

Why Knicks and Wizards Make This Deal

For the Knicks, this trade would see them add a solid third or fourth scoring option who can give them quality minutes at the three and four. Plus, if they could find a deal, it would also allow them to explore trade options for Julius Randle.

But most importantly, it would allow them to get off of the Fournier contract. Kuzma makes less money and is off the books quicker than Fournier. This would give them more room to work with this summer and also in the future.

Meanwhile, the Wizards would be adding some needed wing depth. They just traded for Will Barton, and this would give them a great core of wings to work with alongside Bradley Beal. Plus, it would allow them to give Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija more time at the four.

Washington would be getting added depth at the cost of one player, while the Knicks would be getting the best player in the deal and some added cap flexibility. It may seem like an odd trade, but it could work out well for everybody involved.