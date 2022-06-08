Knicks Swap Three Players for $85 Million Point Guard in Proposed Trade

The New York Knicks will be forced to make some crucial decisions this offseason. If they hope to get back on track after a disappointing season, drafting well, nailing free agency, and scouring the trade market will be key.

Rumors have circulated that the Knicks are still searching for a starting point guard, as they have been for the better part of the last decade. In addition to that, they have reportedly explored the idea of trading up in this year’s draft. Well, a recent trade proposal sees them accomplish both of those goals.

Fred Katz of The Athletic wrote an article detailing trades the Knicks could complete to trade up in the draft. One deal with the Indiana Pacers sees New York land the seventh-overall pick and combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. Here’s the full outline of the trade:

Knicks receive: Malcolm Brogdon, #7 Pick

Pacers receive: Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, #11 Pick, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via DAL, Top-10 Protected), 2024 1st-Round Pick (Top-8 Protected)

New York has shown interest in Brogdon in the past, so this deal could help them finally land the Pacers point guard while simultaneously trading up in the draft.

Knicks’ Past Interest in Brogdon

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post on May 17, Brogdon has been on the Knicks’ radar for a while. As they attempt to improve their point guard position this summer, they view him as an option that could help them on both ends of the court.

“Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract,” Berman reported.

The New York Knicks are interested in Malcolm Brogdon, per @nypost pic.twitter.com/5Z2c2BTJrC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2022

Brogdon is set to make $22.6 million next year and will be under contract through the 2024-25 season, with his yearly salary increasing each season. The Pacers guard is 29 years old, and as noted by Berman, Haliburton’s presence in Indiana as the figurehead of their rebuild has made him expendable.

Katz believes that this deal would also allow the Knicks a shot at drafting Jaden Ivey, who they’ve been connected to in recent weeks.

Katz: ‘Knicks Are Making Two Trades Here’

While the first thing that pops off the page is the fact that New York would be acquiring Brogdon, they’d also be moving up four spots in the draft. According to Katz, this could give them the chance to draft Ivey, if he falls a bit.

“Maybe, just maybe, New York could end up with another big-time guard at No. 6, too, if Purdue dynamo Jaden Ivey were to drop a tad more than expected. Pistons beat writer James Edwards recently reported that Detroit decision-makers, who are prepping for the No. 5 pick, have mixed reviews on Ivey,” wrote Katz.

Jaden Ivey / NY Knicks My dream outcome for this draft🔥 pic.twitter.com/kGpWTq2Fhs — zach (@_917zach) June 6, 2022

The Knicks have reportedly explored the idea of trading up in an attempt to draft Ivey, and if they could do that while also nabbing a starting-caliber guard such as Brogdon, it would be a massive win.