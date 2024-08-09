Proposed Browns Trade Ideas Would Land 1,700-Yard Cowboys Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are in a tough position with superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is entering the last year of a deal that’ll pay him $17.99 million this season, but he didn’t report to training camp as he looks for a new contract. With multiple rumors suggesting that the Cleveland Browns are interested in Brandon Aiyuk, attempting to land Lamb if they don’t trade for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver makes sense.

In two Heavy Sports trade proposals, they’d be doing just that.

The first trade proposal would see the Cowboys get draft capital. While the Cowboys, similar to the 49ers, are looking to win a Super Bowl, draft picks could still interest them. Lamb would be among the best wide receivers traded in the past decade.

The deal that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins could have a similar framework for the Browns and Cowboys. Hill went for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick.

Browns would get: Lamb

Cowboys would get: Future first-round pick, future second-round pick, future fourth-round pick

The second Heavy Sports trade proposal would have the Cowboys land a player who could replace Lamb and draft capital. Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote on August 7 that a deal for Aiyuk with the 49ers would “likely mean” that Amari Cooper would head to the 49ers.

“Any deal would likely mean WR Amari Cooper heads to the 49ers. While Cleveland currently has $29.6 million in cap space this year, they are $60 million above the cap in 2025,” Russini wrote.

The Cowboys already had Cooper, as he played with the team from 2018-2021. However, trading him looks like a mistake, as he’s had 1,160-yard and 1,250-yard seasons in his two years with the Browns since leaving the Cowboys. If the Cowboys want a player who could replace Lamb, Cooper could be that.

Browns would get: Lamb

Cowboys would get: Amari Cooper, future second-round pick, future third-round pick

CeeDee Lamb Shows Frustration About Contract Situation on Social Media

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the urgency to get a contract done with Lamb. His response didn’t sound promising for Lamb, saying he doesn’t “have any urgency to get it done.”

Lamb then took X to respond to his comment.

After these comments from Jones and Lamb, Courtney Cronin of ESPN said on an episode of “First Take” on August 9 that it wouldn’t be surprising to see him request a trade at some point.

"Don't be surprised at some point, if this thing continues, if you see CeeDee Lamb come out with a trade request." 😯 @CourtneyRCronin pic.twitter.com/toLVwo2Y8L — First Take (@FirstTake) August 9, 2024

The Cleveland Browns would benefit from him asking for a trade, similar to Aiyuk, who also requested one, as it’d be all they need to engage with the Cowboys.

Would Aiyuk or Lamb Fit the Browns Better?

Aiyuk and Lamb are both elite wide receivers, and both are looking to get paid. The Cleveland Browns are slated to be around $60 million over the cap in 2025, which poses some questions on how they’d pay either of them.

However, given the report from Matt Maiocco of NCS Sports Bay Area that they have the “framework” for a deal done for Aiyuk, they must have a plan to lower their cap space in order to pay him in the future. If that’s the case, they could do the same for Lamb.

Aiyuk put up 1,342 yards on 75 receptions last season, the second straight year he finished with over 1,000 yards and at least seven touchdowns.

Lamb, however, was even better. He finished with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was the second straight season he posted more than 1,350 yards and the third straight with over 1,110.

Both would fit the team and make them better, but Lamb’s numbers have been better, which should interest the Browns.