Tyreek Hill Opens up About Playoff Loss vs. Chiefs: ‘I Was Pissed’

Since trading superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls. Needless to say, the decision has worked out pretty well for KC.

Hill has also had a lot of personal success in Miami, accumulating 3,556 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns over 33 regular season outings. Having said that, the Dolphins’ playoff losing streak has continued with the playmaker on the roster, falling to the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs during the wildcard rounds of the past two NFL postseasons.

Hill opened up about Miami’s most recent playoff defeat during an interview with “The Dive Bar Podcast” on July 3.

“Not a lot of fast guys going to put in the same work that I’ve put in each and every day,” the wideout told the podcast. “Cause I love football. I’m passionate about it. I want to win. You know what I’m saying? I was born a winner. My whole entire life, I’ve been a winner. I hate losing.”

Then, unprovoked, Hill added: “When we lost against the Chiefs, bro, I wanted to [expletive] go punch my [expletive] locker 100 times. [Expletive] that [expletive], bro. I was pissed. [Expletive] that. I want to win, bro, ya feel me?”

The profanity-filled comment drew laughs from the trio of co-hosts around the 12:20-minute mark, but Hill kept a pretty straight face while saying it.

“I don’t care how much money you got, I want to win,” the Dolphins linchpin concluded. “Winning feels good.”

These remarks come after some criticism that Hill was more focused on personal stats and his contract than team success during his first couple campaigns with Miami. This offseason, however, “the Cheetah” has made it clear that winning a championship with the Dolphins is his top priority in 2024.

Chiefs Have Had Tyreek Hill’s Number Since Trade

One could argue Kansas City has had the entire NFL’s number the past two years, but they’ve done especially well against Hill.

In two 2023-24 matchups versus the dynamic pass-catcher, the Chiefs defense has held Hill to 124 total receiving yards (62 per game) and one touchdown. Not bad on the part of Hill, but far less than his usual yards per game average of 112.4 in 2023.

What’s even more noteworthy has been their consistency against the former All-Pro.

In both outings, Hill finished with 62 receiving yards on the dot. Keep in mind, only five NFL franchises have kept Hill bottled up to this extent since he joined the Dolphins.

The Bills did it twice, holding him to 33 receiving yards in 2022 (Week 3) and 58 yards in 2023 (Week 4). As did the New York Jets — who stifled Hill during his first year in Miami (47 yards in Week 5 and 23 yards in Week 18) — and the New England Patriots (55 yards in Week 17 of 2022, 40 yards in Week 2 of 2023).

The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans defenses also kept Hill under 62 receiving yards when they each faced the Dolphins.

If there’s a common denominator here, it’s that coordinators who know Hill really well — like division rivals and former coaches — seem to understand how to best shut him down. And to reach a Super Bowl in 2024-25, there’s a good chance Miami will have to do something they have yet to do and get through Patrick Mahomes and the very familiar Chiefs inside the AFC conference.

Chiefs Do Not Play Tyreek Hill, Dolphins in 2024

Barring another playoff matchup, the Chiefs will not face off with Hill in 2024. The main reason for that is the Dolphins’ AFC East collapse last year.

If Miami had held on to first place over Buffalo, they’d play Kansas City this season as a fellow division leader. Of course, they would have also avoided the Chiefs last winter in this scenario — in round one at least.

Instead, KC will match up with Josh Allen and the Bills during the regular season once again.

They’ll also go up against the entire AFC North, the entire NFC South, the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers and of course, the remainder of the AFC West (twice).