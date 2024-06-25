Browns WR Amari Cooper Sends 7-Word Message on Contract Standoff

Amari Cooper has broken his silence amid a contract dispute with the Cleveland Browns and the Pro Bowl receiver’s intentions are clear.

Cooper wants to cash in this year and is not willing to take any risks as he eyes that goal. He skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June to send a message that he wants an extension. Cooper is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal that he signed when he was with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper hasn’t been heard from this offseason. However, he briefly appeared in a social media clip where he is being egged on to race. Cooper says he’s not trying to get injured amid the contract talks.

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” Cooper said.

Cooper has a lot of leverage in negotiations coming off one of the best years of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

In addition, the Browns do not have a reliable option to replace his production currently on the roster. Cooper, 30, wants to cash in now, coming off the big year, and secure his future.

Browns at Odds With Amari Cooper Over Contract Length

Cooper is set to make around $20 million next season. With wide receiver contracts skyrocketing around the league, he’d like a raise. However, according to Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com, the main sticking point for Cooper is the length of the contract.

“The negotiations are ongoing but money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season,” Stainbrook said on June 17. “The sticking point is the length of the deal. The Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year.”

One of Cooper’s advocates has been quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had no hesitation in placing his No. 1 receiver among the best doing it right now.

“He’s the best in the game, and I believe that,” Watson said of Cooper on June 11. “He shows it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks. So, I think you got to put him up there, if not the best.”

Browns Hopeful Amari Cooper Situation Can Be Resolved

Cooper is a no-nonsense star for the Browns. He carries no off-field drama and takes care of his business on the field. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said the latest dispute hasn’t soured the team Cooper or what he brings to the table.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes, all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Cowboys.