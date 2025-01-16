Proposed Trade Idea Sends Cowboys’ Dak Prescott to Browns

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported that the Dallas Cowboys have spoken with Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy. The Cleveland Browns could be directly impacted by that, but there’s also a scenario where it could work in their favor.

The Browns need a quarterback, and if Sanders were to take the Cowboys job, he’d likely do everything in his power to get his son, Shedeur Sanders, in Dallas. A lot would have to happen for the Browns to benefit from this, but it’s tough to ignore the possibility of adding somebody like Dak Prescott.

According to numbers Jack Duffin of 247 Sports put together, there’s a way for the Browns to make it work.

“Financially the Cleveland Browns can make this work because they will turn each contract year into an option bonus and push the salary cap hits far out into the future. Dak will likely need to agree to this change because it is unlikely the Cowboys have the contract language that is standard in Browns contracts…

“Trading for him will require some cap magic though because the Cleveland Browns don’t have $47.75m of cap space. They will likely need to get the Cowboys to change Dak’s contract so it has a roster bonus on the third day of the league year taking the base salary to the minimum. This way they only need $1.255m of cap space, they once they have Dak they can restructure his contract to the above to remain cap compliant,” Duffin wrote on January 15.

Is This Trade Likely?

The only scenario in which a trade between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns would be possible is if Sanders got the job. It isn’t likely that the Cowboys would move Prescott without Sanders’ son under center.

However, with the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, even if he takes the job, it isn’t guaranteed that his son would get drafted by the Cowboys. The Browns hold pick No. 2 and could realistically draft him if they wanted to.

Sanders could attempt to not join the Browns, but that would be something that typically doesn’t happen.

Regarding Prescott, the Cowboys would cut ties with their franchise quarterback and draft a new one.

Is that realistic?

“Personally I think this is highly unlikely and the aim is probably to get Travis Hunter if Deion Sanders gets the job but you can never rule things like this out. It would potentially be one where you aren’t getting a crazy return on the picks to move from 2nd to 12th in the draft as the Cowboys are taking on so much dead cap having front loaded the extension,” Duffin wrote.

Prescott Would Be an Immediate Upgrade

If a trade like this happened, the Cleveland Browns would instantly be a better team. They aren’t just a quarterback away from having an elite roster by any means, but if the Browns get the production they need out of the quarterback position, they could be a serious team.

They don’t have the same roster from 2023, but the Browns were an above-average team when they had decent quarterback play.

Prescott isn’t perfect, but he’d be a clear upgrade over Watson. In the 2023 season, his last fully healthy campaign, he was named to the All-Pro second team after throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns.