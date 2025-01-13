Latest Raiders, Deion Sanders Development Could Be Nightmare for Browns

Holding the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns should have some level of interest in Shedeur Sanders. Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders, could have a say in that, and according to a recent report, the Browns could be in a tough situation to draft his son.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sanders has an interest in the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching vacancy.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the person said.

The Raiders and Sanders have been linked together plenty of times over the past few months, but with the No. 6 pick in the draft, there’s no guarantee that Las Vegas will have a chance to draft him. Even outside of the Browns, there are other teams in the top five that need a quarterback.

Do the Raiders Have Interest in Sanders?

Sanders could be interested in the Las Vegas Raiders job, but unless Mark Davis and others in the organization are interested, he might not have a chance to interview for the opening.

Davis not being interested in Sanders would be the ideal outcome for the Cleveland Browns if they want to draft his son, but that doesn’t guarantee everything. Sanders could still play a factor in where he lands.

Nonetheless, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, there isn’t any interest from the Raiders side in hiring the Colorado head coach.

“There’s been some buzz about University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but the Raiders have “zero interest” in hiring him, according to a league source. Agents using the stubbornly quiet Raiders for leverage goes as far back as the franchise’s losing,” Tafur wrote on January 12.

Sanders Issued Caution in Taking Raiders Job

The Cleveland Browns aren’t firing Kevin Stefanski, so if Sanders wants to coach his son, it’ll have to be with a different team. If the Browns make a surprise decision, go against their word, and fire Stefanski in the foreseeable future, Sanders likely wouldn’t be an option.

The Las Vegas Raiders could make the most sense of the teams with a head coaching vacancy. The Raiders are a historic franchise, making it easy to see why Sanders would want the job.

However, like the Browns, working with the Raiders isn’t easy. Since 2010, the Raiders have had eight different head coaches.

Davis has had a short leash during his time as the owner, leading to former NFL star Chad Johnson suggesting to Sanders not to take the job.

“It sounds good,” Johnson said on January 11 during an edition of “Nightcap.” “It sounds real good. But I understand Prime knows best. Prime has been around the game of football for a very long time. You also know that if you do have interest in that head coaching job, you will also have a very short leash unless you have a quarterback.

“The greatest, the G.O.A.T., Primetime, will have a very short leash and Mark Davis will fire you as well. Even with the understanding that you have nothing to work with and you have no quarterback. Now if the situation is resolved and you have a veteran presence. Or maybe they so happen to find a way to go all the way up and go and get Shedeur. Now we’re talking.”

If there becomes interest from the Raiders’ side of things, the Browns will have to be careful and pivot if Sanders plans to draft his elite quarterback prospect son.