Browns Dealt Tough Blow as $100 Million Defender Faces Setback

The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that Denzel Ward suffered a concussion during practice and remains in the protocol.

Ward suffered a concussion on August 12 during practice as he went in for a tackle on receiver Elijah Moore and hit his head on the turf. It is Ward’s fifth documented concussion since being drafted in 2018.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Ward is dealing with a concussion while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, August 21.

“I think we have a great medical team. We have resources here when guys are in that protocol and I’m confident in that,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, August 21.

Ward signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Browns in 2022. He’s been among the top cornerbacks in the league when healthy.

Despite earning three Pro Bowl selections and racking up 15 interceptions, Ward’s availability has been a recurring issue throughout his career. He regularly matches up against opponents’ top receivers, yet has never completed a full season and missed four games last year.

Browns CB Denzel Ward Not Worried About Concussion History

Ward was wearing a guardian cap when he went down with his latest concussion. The padded shell goes outside the helmet, reducing the likelihood of a concussion. Players are allowed to wear them in games but Ward said he wouldn’t, despite his history of concussions.

“As of right now, no,” Ward said at the start of training camp in July. “And I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions. I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m not too concerned about it going out there. I go out there, play fast, play hard, and try to win games. That’s not my focus on whether I may not get a concussion. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen out there. The game happens so fast, but yeah, I’m not real worried about it.”

The Browns have yet to give an update on when Ward could return. However, it’s safe to say he won’t be suiting up with the other healthy starters when the Browns take the field for their final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 24.

Cleveland is also missing Greg Newsome. When healthy, he functions as the team’s nickel cornerback and would fill in for Ward. Newsome injured his hamstring during a workout away from the facility and recently had surgery. The Browns are hopeful he’ll be available for Week 1 but have not given an update on Newsome’s status.

Browns Already Dealing With Key Injuries

Ward is not the only high-profile Browns player dealing with an injury. Cleveland is still awaiting news on Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with arm soreness.

Chubb is returning from major knee surgery. The team has yet to give a firm timeline for his return, but it appears he’ll likely miss the season’s first four games.

Watson was expected to start Cleveland’s final preseason game against the Seahawks. However, his practice on Wednesday was cut short due to arm soreness and the Browns won’t push their $230 million passer to play in exhibition action.

The Browns are also hurting at offensive tackle. Starters Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. have yet to return from the knee injuries that cut their 2023 seasons short, and three backup tackles went down in the Browns’ most recent preseason game.