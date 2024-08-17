Browns RB Nick Chubb Breaks Silence on Return During Preseason Game

A smiling Nick Chubb was on the sideline during the Cleveland Browns‘ second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings and gave some details on his highly-anticipated return.

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November. Chubb injured the same knee in college and some feared the injury could be career-threatening.

However, Chubb has repeatedly proven that he’s nearly superhuman. He’s been squatting vast amounts of weight on social media and progressing rapidly with sprinting and cutting.

Chubb spoke with Browns’ sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala on Saturday, August 17 and gave some insight on when he could be back.

“I feel good. Every day I come to work out, I move around and feel a lot better,” Chubb said, before addressing his return more directly. “I do not [have a return date in mind]. One day at a time. Just working on getting faster and stronger every day.”

The Browns placed Chubb on the physically unable-to-perform list before training camp. He has not been activated yet. Chubb could start the season on the list but would miss the first four games.

D’Onta Foreman Gets in First Work With Browns

The Browns’ plan for life without Chubb is relying on a running back committee. A key member of that group is D’Onta Foreman, who saw his first game action with the Browns on Saturday against the Vikings.

Foreman led the team in carries with 10 for 18 yards. He plunged in from 1-yard out in the first half for a score. He also caught five passes for 46 yards, including a nice 27-yard scamper.

Foreman looked very much like someone who could fill the role of Kareem Hunt. That was the intention behind the signing when they brought Foreman on in March.

“D’Onta, he really, I think, has a skill set that’s probably pretty similar to how we used Kareem this past year,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on March 29.

Jerome Ford joined Chubb on the sideline for the preseason affair. Pierre Strong Jr. and Aidan Robbins combined for 9 carries for 19 yards.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Eager for Week 1

Deshaun Watson is also slated to make a highly-anticipated return. But unlike Chubb, Watson’s timeline for a return to the field is set. Watson will make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 24.

But looking ahead, he is fired up for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, eager to finally kick off what the Browns hope will be a full season on the field. With just six games played in each of the past two seasons, the anticipation for his return has never been higher, and Watson is ready for the opener.

“It’s set in stone. It’s something you think about each and every day,” Watson told Kinkhabwala. “The Dawg Pound and the stadium will be rocking. Tom Brady is calling the game. You can’t get nay better than that to start off the season.”

The Browns and Cowboys kick things off on September 8.