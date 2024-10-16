Browns Reunite With Receiver After Trading Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, leaving a significant hole on the team’s depth chart.

Cooper had been Cleveland’s top receiver since arriving via trade in 2022, notching 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns over 38 games with the Browns. Cleveland received a 2025 third-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick in the deal with Buffalo.

While Cooper’s tenure with the Browns had been outstanding, he was off to a slow start this season. He recorded 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

The move bumps Jerry Jeudy — acquired in a March trade — into the No. 1 wide receiver role, with Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman also prominent. Jeudy has shown solid chemistry with Watson despite their limited time working together. He has 20 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown this season.

However, the Browns lack depth, which led to James Proche II being added to the practice squad.

Proche is a familiar name. He’s appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons with Cleveland. His contract was terminated before Week 6. Proche’s offensive snaps have been limited, but he has played a more prominent role as a return man.

Rookie Jamari Thrash will also see an increased workload with Cooper now out of the picture in Cleveland.

The Browns made several roster moves, placing center Nick Harris on injured reserve, signing center Cameron Tom to the practice squad, and releasing running back Gary Brightwell and defensive tackle Siaki Ika from the practice squad.

Bills Get Jolt by Adding Amari Cooper to Offense

The Browns are floundering at 1-5 and their offensive struggles have been well-documented. The team ranks last in yards per game (240.2) and just about every other major offensive category.

Cooper will join a Bills offense led by Pro Bowl passer Josh Allen. The Bills are 4-2 but lacked a true top pass-catcher after trading Stefon Diggs this offseason. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott thinks the move could spark the offense.

“On paper, it’s one thing,” McDermott said. “At the end of the day, can the person play and help us? That’s really what we’re here to see over the next couple of days. I would hope the answer to all of that is yes. Going up against Amari and having a ton of respect for him and his game, but again, we have players in the building that we are already confident in, and he’ll fit into that equation and we’ll get him integrated and excited to see how quickly he can get up to speed here.”

The Bills face the one-win Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Cooper will have a few days to get acclimated for that matchup.

Browns’ Amari Cooper Trade Didn’t Come as Surprise

Before the trade with the Bills, Cooper’s name was consistently featured in trade rumors. He had been part of a package Cleveland offered the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

In a contract year, Cooper didn’t seem to factor into the Browns’ long-term plans. During minicamp, he held out in hopes of securing an extension, but Cleveland opted not to sign him to a long-term deal. Instead, they guaranteed his current contract and added performance-based incentives.

“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two-plus seasons with us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement after the trade. He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a critical AFC North matchup. While Cooper is gone, the offensive could find a spark with Nick Chubb returning. The four-time Pro Bowl running back is expected to make his first start since September last year.