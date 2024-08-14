Recently Released Browns Running Back Joins Rival Ravens

John Kelly didn’t spend long without a job after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Kelly signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, August 13 — just a day after having his contract terminated by the Browns.

He had been with the Cleveland on and off since 2020, mostly on the practice squad. Kelly appeared in just five games, notching just three snaps on the offensive side of the ball and a handful on special teams.

Kelly was busy in the Browns’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He had 15 yards on 4 carries and 5 catches for 19 yards. However, Kelly also lost a fumble, and the Browns’ offense struggled to move the ball consistently.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the fumble didn’t fuel the move, explaining that the decision was more about managing the roster in light of recent injuries.

“The injuries are really tough right now and trying to find spots where we can get some healthy bodies and that’s what it is,” Stefanski said on Monday, August 12. “But yeah, potentially could come back.”

The Browns are fairly set at running back and might have to make tough choices. Nick Chubb’s status is uncertain for the start of the season, but he’ll assume the No. 1 role when he returns. The RB room also includes Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., D’Onta Foreman, and Nyheim Hines. Undrafted rookie Aidan Robins is also in the mix.

Kelly will now get a chance to make an impact with the team’s AFC North rival.

Browns RB Nick Chubb May Miss Chunk of Time

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract this offseason. The move chopped down Chubb’s base salary of around $12 million and converted much of that into incentives. It lowered Chubb’s cap hit to a manageable $6.275 million.

Both Chubb and the Browns have avoided giving a firm timeline for his return. He’s still on the Physically Unable to Perform list and hasn’t been ruled out for the start of the year. However, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic sees Chubb missing some time.

“My early guess has Nick Chubb starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means he wouldn’t be part of the initial 53-man roster and would miss at least four games,” Jackson wrote on August 13.

Chubb has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

D’onta Foreman Back Practicing With Browns

The Browns added Foreman this offseason. He’s expected to play the short-yardage role previously occupied by Kareem Hunt. However, Foreman suffered a scary injury during training camp, which left him hospitalized.

X-rays and CT scans showed no major damage, and Foreman returned to practice on Monday, which allowed the Browns to breathe a sigh of relief. With Chubb potentially missing time, Foreman should have a key role in the offense.

Foreman has bounced around the last three seasons with three teams but has been productive. Last year, he started eight games with the Chicago Bears. Foreman recorded 425 yards on 109 carries, finding the end zone four times.