Browns Terminate Running Back After Rough Outing

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of running back John Kelly Jr. as part of several roster moves after the team’s first preseason game.

Kelly has been with the Browns on and off since 2020, mostly on the practice squad. He’s appeared in just five games, notching just three snaps on the offensive side of the ball.

Kelly was busy in the Browns’ first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10. He had 15 yards on 4 carries and 5 catches for 19 yards. However, Kelly also lost a fumble, and the Browns’ offense struggled to move the ball consistently.

When asked if Kelly’s fumble influenced the decision to release him, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained that the move was more about managing the roster in light of recent injuries.

“The injuries are really tough right now and trying to find spots where we can get some healthy bodies and that’s what it is,” Stefanski said on Monday, August 12. “But yeah, potentially could come back.”

Kelly was a longshot to make the roster, even with Nick Chubb’s status uncertain for the start of the season. The running backs room includes Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., D’Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines and Chubb, when he returns. Undrafted rookie Aidan Robins is also in the mix.

Browns Add Multiple Players After Kelly Cut

The Browns also waived cornerback Vincent Gray (injury designation), defensive end Marcus Haynes, and long snapper Rex Sunahara. The moves helped make room for new additions: linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Chase Williams.

Bouyer-Randle went undrafted out of Connecticut in 2023. He was initially signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent his rookie season on the Buccaneers’ and Washington Commanders‘ practice squads.

Hicks was a seventh-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2022. He appeared in two games during his rookie season. Last year, he spent the season on the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad.

Williams is a rookie out of San Jose State. He participated in the Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Browns have also traded for center Nick Harris. Originally a fifth-round pick (160th overall) by Cleveland in 2020, Harris has appeared in 40 career games with four starts. He’s filling the void on depth chart at center after Luke Wypler went down with a broken ankle against the Packers.

“Well, good to see him. Some guys come in and play for you and work with you and give you everything they got and Nick was one of those guys,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Harris. “When he leaves, you wish him well, but you don’t love to lose a guy like Nick, just from what he means in the locker room as well. And then with the injury to Luke, I know Andrew (Berry) worked pretty quickly on that one and get a guy in here that as coaches we know well, obviously his teammates know him well and we’ll get him up to speed on some of the new things.”

Browns Sorting Through Injuries

The Browns didn’t emerge unscathed from their first preseason game. Wypler went down, as did wide receiver David Bell. The former third-round pick is expected to miss some time after taking a “good shot” against the Packers.

“Won’t be out there today. Took a good shot there. So, we’ll hold him out probably for a week or two,” Stefanski said on Monday. “You don’t like to see injuries, whether they’re long-term, short-term, whatever they are. But he’ll continue to rehab, and we’ll get him out here sooner than later.”

The Browns will participate in joint practices this week with the Minnesota Vikings. The starters will get a chunk of work in those sessions, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is returning from surgery. Watson will not play in the Browns’ second preseason contest against the Vikings but will see the field in the finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Browns open the regular season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.