Browns Score A-Grade on Trade to Reunite With Former Center

Nick Harris is heading back to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns traded with the Seattle Seahawks to reunite with Harris on Sunday, August 11. Originally a fifth-round pick (160th overall) by Cleveland in 2020, Harris has appeared in 40 career games with four starts.

The move comes less than 24 hours after backup center Luke Wypler broke his ankle. The injury will require surgery, and the Browns lack depth at the position behind starter Ethan Pocic.

“I’m disappointed for the kid,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Saturday after the 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers. “The goal, obviously, when you get into these games is to get out of there as healthy as you can and unfortunately suffered that one.”

The Browns gave the Seahawks a 2026 sixth-round pick and received a 2026 seventh-round pick along with Harris in the deal. Cleveland earned an A-Grade from CBS Sports for the move.

“This was a smart deal for Cleveland, who needed to add depth at center after Luke Wypler suffered an ankle injury during the team’s preseason opener against the Packers. In Harris, the Browns are getting a player who obviously knows their system and many of their players on the offensive side of the ball,” Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports said. “Harris should be able to get acclimated to things at a much faster pace than most other players who join a team at this phase of training camp.”

Browns Getting Healthier on Offensive Line

The Browns are still missing some key pieces of their offensive line, most notably at offensive tackle. Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. — the team’s starters at right and left tackle last season — are still working their way back from injury. Stefanski did not give much of an update when asked about the health of his big guys up front.

“I’d say with all of our guys, we’re really a day-to-day operation,” Stefanski said. “They continue to do a nice job in their rehab and when they’re ready, they’ll be out there. And that really goes for a lot of guys that are continuing to rehab off to the side. We’ll get them in there as soon as they can.”

Browns second-year tackle Dawand Jones has been participating in training camp and is coming off a successful rookie season. He was called into action after Conklin went down with a season-ending knee injury.

“I love being around Dawand. He brings a great energy to the room, asks good questions, stuff that you may not think about,” Browns offensive line coach Andy Dickerson said on August 1. “Excited about what he’s been able to do and I’m just continuing to build that relationship with him.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Will Not Play Against Vikings

The Browns have cleared quarterback Deshaun Watson for full contact following shoulder surgery. He’s expected to get a lot of work this week when the Browns participate in some joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he won’t be on the field for the second preseason game against the Vikings.

“Similar to what we’ve done in the past,” Stefanski said on August 11. “He’ll get the vast majority of the reps. Again, not playing in the game on Saturday night. So, he’ll get his work done versus them in a controlled setting.”

The Browns have no shortage of quarterbacks. Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley are all on the depth chart and will likely see extended time against the Vikings in the preseason tilt.

Watson could see time in the team’s preseason finale on August 24 versus the Seattle Seahawks.