Browns Cut Ties With Speedy Receiver After Rash of Injuries

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with wide receiver Matt Landers, making room for help at offensive tackle.

The Browns announced the move on Monday, August 19. Cleveland signed Landers in May, hoping he could make an impact with his speed and size. Landers is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine — the third-fastest that year.

Despite his solid measurables, Landers went undrafted and spent part of his rookie season on the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers practice squads. The Browns could eventually take another look at Landers as a practice squad addition once the 53-man roster is set. He caught two passes in the preseason for 12 yards.

Waiving Landers was more about necessity at other positions than anything else. The Browns have been hit by a wave of injuries at the offensive tackle position and used the roster spot to add some additional depth.

Browns Have Issues at Offensive Tackle

The Browns signed Chim Okorafor after parting ways with Landers, adding another body to a very thin depth chart.

Okorafor — 6-foot-6, 320 pounds) was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He also spent time with Minnesota during his rookie season. He spent part of training camp this year with the Browns but now gets another shot.

The Browns lost James Hudson III (ankle), Germain Ifedi (hand), and Hakeem Adeniji (knee) in their preseason loss to the Vikings.

“With injuries, nobody likes them,” coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “It’s the worst part of this game, feel badly for all those guys and then we’ll rehab and get them back as soon as we can.”

The injuries are in addition to starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin. Both are still returning from injuries they suffered last season and have not practiced.

“With any type of injury and guys are rehabbing, I take it day-by-day, and they update me,” Stefanski said. “When they’re ready, they’ll be ready. But they’re both locked-in, working very hard and we’ll get them back when they’re back.”

The Browns also lost center Luke Wypler in their preseason opener on August 10. It led to a trade to reunite with Nick Harris.

Deshaun Watson Slated to Play in Preseason Finale

As it stands, quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to make his debut against the Seattle Seahawks in the team’s preseason finale. However, with the situation very shaky at offensive tackle, the team could reconsider running out Watson with questionable protection on his blind side. Watson is returning from shoulder surgery, and the Browns won’t want to take any unnecessary risks.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said. “I mean, the plan is for Deshaun to play. Obviously, I take in all the information week-to-week, day-to-day, but that is the plan.”

Watson has said that he feels good but his goal is to “come out clean” every game. That might be harder with a patchwork offensive line.

“I’m not trying to take a hit, so that’s not even on my mind,” Watson said on August 15. “I’m trying to just come out clean each and every game. So that ain’t on my mind to take a hit, for sure.”

The Browns hope to resolve their offensive line situation before opening the season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.