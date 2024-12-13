Travis Hunter Confronts Shedeur Sanders About Latest Raiders Post

Travis Hunter with Shedeur Sanders.

For months, Shedeur Sanders has been flirting with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colorado star quarterback has hinted at some interest in the franchise while his father Deion Sanders has been seen telling head coach Antonio Pierce to draft his sons.

Recently, Shedeur Sanders stirred some more speculation about his Raiders interest after he posted a picture of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the caption “legendary” on Instagram. Sanders didn’t give much context as to why he posted that until his teammate confronted him on a podcast.

Two-way superstar Travis Hunter had Sanders on “The Travis Hunter Show” recently and posed a question to the quarterback.

“I got a few questions related to Las Vegas … You know what I’m talkin’ about, bro, what you posted on your story. Why you posting that, bro?” Hunter asked Sanders.

“Because it’s a nice stadium, bro,” Sanders replied.

“OK, OK,” Hunter said. “You’re right it’s a nice stadium, it is a nice stadium.”

If anybody knows where Sanders wants to play, it’s Hunter. The two have been teammates for the last three years and have become very close. He’s clearly having some fun with his quarterback but it’s interesting that Sanders didn’t have a more thought-out response to the question of why he made that post.

Raiders Almost Certainly Will Draft a QB

The Raiders are unfortunate to be in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, Justin Herbert is arguably among the top five and Bo Nix could be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Raiders won’t be able to get far with stopgap options at quarterback. Even if they don’t love any of the prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, they have to take a prospect at some point who has upside.

Sanders will be a first-round pick and might be the first player selected. However, he’s not considered a generational prospect. It may be a reach to take him with such a high pick. That’s likely the only thing that would give the Raiders cold feet about drafting him. Regardless, they will almost certainly leave the 2025 NFL Draft with a rookie quarterback at some point.

Sanders Could Be a Week 1 Starter

One major thing about Sanders that should appeal to the Raiders is that he’s a pro-style quarterback. He’s been working with former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur for the last two years, which has helped hone his skill.

Sanders is a pocket passer who is very accurate. He doesn’t have the athleticism that we’ve seen from recent No. 1 picks like Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence but he’s not a poor athlete.

Miami’s Cam Ward is considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft but he may need some time to develop. That’s time the Raiders don’t really have unless they’re willing to be patient.

If Las Vegas sticks with Pierce as head coach, the chances of them taking Sanders only get higher. He can’t afford another bad season and knows he needs a quarterback he can win with immediately.