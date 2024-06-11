Social Media Loses It Over ‘Inexcused’ Aaron Rodgers Jets Absence

Haason Reddick isn’t the only one skipping New York Jets mandatory minicamp this week.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed at his media availability on Tuesday, June 11 that Aaron Rodgers won’t attend either of the two scheduled minicamp practices.

“We’ve got two inexcused absences. One obviously being Haason … the second one is Aaron. Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started, he’s been very good in communication, he has been here the entire time, it’s inexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him which he communicated,” Saleh explained. “Both are inexcused. They are both subject to the CBA fine schedule.”

This surprising absence caused quite a stir on the social media landscape.

ESPN’s Matt Miller posted on X previously Twitter, “Gimme the under on Jets wins this year” in response to Rodgers’ absence.

Gimme the under on Jets wins this year. https://t.co/TMP5o7iPAf — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 11, 2024

Social Media Set Ablaze by Rodgers – Jets News

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk posted the GIF of the dog in the burning building saying “This is fine” with the caption, “Aaron Rodgers skips first day of mandatory minicamp without permission from team.”

Aaron Rodgers skips first day of mandatory minicamp without permission from team. https://t.co/xNfVtVfjRo pic.twitter.com/uT0G572PRJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2024

ESPN radio host Jake Asman openly asked, “Which national media member first tries to spin Aaron Rodgers not being at Mini-Camp today and tomorrow despite letting the Jets know months ago he wasn’t coming because of an event he’s involved in as proof he’s a “bad teammate” or “cancer”?”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said that it’s, “Worth noting: Aaron Rodgers has been present for OTAs and basically everything else. Just not today.”

Worth noting: Aaron Rodgers has been present for OTAs and basically everything else. Just not today. https://t.co/9MLehoMujZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2024

Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed that Rodgers was here for the spring and “yesterday for a physical and photos.” The Jets held their media day yesterday to collect a series of photos/video content before the players break ahead of training camp.

“This will generate headlines because it’s Aaron Rodgers & everything he does is polarizing. But he’s been at every voluntary workout. He’s been, by word of every player I’ve touched bases with, a tremendous leader and presence there. The trigger for so many is “unexcused.” It’s an “unexcused absence” subject to fine because it’s a mandatory practice. Rodgers is skipping because of an event that’s important him — OK. But the Jets can’t “excuse” an event he wants to attend because you’ll see others start finding events this week,” Connor Hughes of SNY explained. “IMO: Rodgers’ absence is no big deal. He’s looked tremendous in each media-open OTA. This event is clearly very important to him — so he’s there. Reddick holding out because he wants a new deal is much more noteworthy.”

This will generate headlines because it’s Aaron Rodgers & everything he does is polarizing. But he’s been at every voluntary workout. He’s been, by word of every player I’ve touched bases with, a tremendous leader and presence there. The trigger for so many is “unexcused.”… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 11, 2024

Much Ado About Nothing

I wish the best of luck to anyone who searches “Aaron Rodgers” on your social media apps today. It’s a firestorm out in the virtual streets.

However, Rodgers’ absence is truly a non-story.

He has been present throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason. By all accounts, Rodgers looks fully or nearly recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered last season.

In the grand scheme of things, these two days of minicamp before the team leaves for a 40-day break before training camp is window dressing. Rodgers being there or not being there is not going to change the results of the 2024 season.

Would you like him there in a perfect world? Absolutely. However him not being there just means more reps for the other quarterbacks on the roster.