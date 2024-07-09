Aaron Rodgers Is Still Trying to Recruit Davante Adams to the Jets

The dream remains alive.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams revealed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been discussing reuniting with him.

“Oh he’s in that ear, that’s for sure. He is in the ear,” Davante revealed to Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” about his discussions with Rodgers about playing together. “It is not as easy as, obviously we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that but like I said I’m a Raider. He knows that. Maybe in the next lifetime.”

Rodgers Is Keeping the Seat Warm for His Former Teammate

It’s certainly newsworthy that Rodgers continues to be in the ear of Adams about a potential partnership.

However, Davante made it perfectly clear that he is happy in Las Vegas with his team – at least for the time being.

Although things can quickly change in the NFL.

If the Raiders get off to a bad start and the questionable quarterback play on the surface lives up to the billing, perhaps the door is open for a mid-season Adams trade.

Back in October of last season, Adams made his frustrations publically known about his role in the offense and his overall lack of involvement.

Las Vegas has an open quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. Minshew has been a career backup and O’Connel is a second-year player lacking much of a resume.

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms revealed his top-40 quarterback rankings ahead of the 2024 season. Minshew, the projected starter, was slotted at No. 39 on that list.

Minshew is listed behind several quarterbacks who are projected to be backups this season. That doesn’t sound very promising.

Adams might be fine right and dandy now, but it’ll be worth a temperature check when we get closer to the November 5 NFL trade deadline. The league pushed the deadline an extra week this offseason which should help separate the sellers from the buyers.

Jets Have the Extra Ammo to Pull off Another Move

Beyond Garrett Wilson, the Jets wide receiving corps has a lot of questions. Those could transform into legitimate answers over the coming weeks, but it could also head in the other direction.

Maybe everyone is healthy, young guys have developed, and thus a potential Adams trade would be unnecessary based on those factoids. However, it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

The Jets made a savvy move in the middle of the 2024 NFL draft. New York flipped a 2024 fourth-round draft choice for a 2025 third-rounder from the Detroit Lions.

In the moment the move didn’t create much fanfare, however, it could prove to be incredibly important come the trade deadline.

That extra ammo paired with other assets could be enough to potentially entice the Raiders on an Adams deal or perhaps another move we aren’t even thinking of yet.

Rodgers took a historic pay cut last offseason to create wiggle room for the Jets. Due to an early season injury, there wasn’t much use for it last year. In 2024, this Jets team is all in and this would be exactly that type of move.