Jets’ Super Bowl Swing Named One of NFL’s Best Offseason Moves

The New York Jets made a bold move this offseason and they are receiving their flowers for pulling it off.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report was tasked with identifying and ranking the best moves of the NFL offseason. One of the deals he highlighted was the Jets’ trade acquisition of Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Although the Jets should not wreck a half-decade of finances in pursuit of a Super Bowl, they definitely need to chase a ring in Aaron Rodgers’ final seasons. They watched Bryce Huff leave in free agency, so shipping a conditional third-round pick for Haason Reddick was a wise pivot. He’s produced in 11-plus sacks in four consecutive years,” Kenyon explained.

Reddick Is a Clear All-in Move by the Jets This Offseason

The former Temple product has proven to be one of the best pass rushers in all of football.

During his seven-year run in the NFL, Reddick has posted 58 sacks, 99 quarterback hits, 69 tackles for loss, and 16 forced fumbles. He has earned a second-team All-Pro nomination and two Pro Bowl berths.

Despite all of those fabulous accolades, the Jets only had to give up a conditional third-round draft choice in 2026. That draft choice could elevate to a second-rounder if Reddick notches at least 10 sacks and appears in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps in 2024.

Why did the Jets get such a sweetheart deal? It all comes down to the dollars and cents.

Reddick is entering the final year of his contract this season. He is owed $14.25 million in non-guaranteed money for the 2024 campaign. While that is non-guaranteed it is essentially guaranteed because the Jets aren’t going to cut him ahead of the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN explained on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

Reddick wants a new deal. So far the Jets have been unwilling to acquiesce to his demands. Now we have an awkward staring contest.

Jets Receive More Praise, Reddick Appears to Be Doing Just Fine

Seth Walder of ESPN gave the Jets a B+ for what they accomplished this offseason. For context, that is the sixth-best grade Walder handed out for any NFL team this offseason.

What was the biggest move the green and white got credit for? You guessed it, the Reddick trade.

“The Jets were able to bolster their 2024 chances without mortgaging too much of 2025 and beyond,” Walder explained.

Reddick skipped out on attending voluntary OTAs and the Jets’ two-day mandatory minicamp. That created some tension on social media as a situation that bares monitoring.

However, New York holds the ultimate trump card with the ability to fine Reddick $50,000 per day missed when we reach training camp in July. That should provide plenty of financial motivation for Reddick to show up.

What they won’t have to worry about is Reddick being ready to roll.

Reddick has been posting plenty of workout videos on his social media of him looking in fantastic shape.

Head coach Robert Saleh said as much during media availability over the last few weeks. Reddick is a veteran and he knows how to get himself ready for the season.

As long as they figure out their differences ahead of camp, this should be a mutually beneficial season for both sides.

The Jets can boast a dynamic pass rush and Reddick can earn a historic payday from the team or someone else in the very near future.