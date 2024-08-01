Tarik Cohen’s Surprise Jets Retirement Opens Door for Bubble Player

One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.

On Thursday, August 1 veteran running back Tarik Cohen informed the New York Jets that he was retiring from the NFL. NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic said on social media that Cohen was “likely” going to make the Jets’ 53-man roster because of the new kickoff rules.

However with him out of the picture, the path to a roster spot has just been cleared. That has given new life to second-year running back Israel Abanikanda in the middle of training camp.

Things Weren’t Looking Good for Abanikanda

Abanikanda, 21, originally joined the league as the No. 143 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He didn’t play much as a rookie, only appearing in six games. During his rookie campaign, the former Pittsburgh product toted the rock 22 times for 70 rushing yards.

The main reason he didn’t get more playing time in 2023 is due to his lack of skills in the pass protection game.

Jets reporter Nick Faria of the Pro Football Network and Athlon Sports shared on X previously Twitter back in December of 2023 that head coach, “Robert Saleh says pass protection issues is the reason why [Izzy] hasn’t seen the field a lot this year.”

This offseason the green and white selected two running backs in April’s draft. According to coach Saleh both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis “are ahead of learning the pass-blocking scheme for the Jets” via Faria on social media.

When you look ahead to the Jets’ big decisions with its roster construction, the running back position is coming into focus.

Breece Hall is obviously making the team. Plus you have to feel really good about the rookie running backs.

In general manager Joe Douglas’ six-year tenure with the team, he has only cut one rookie in the same year that he drafted them. That was tight end Zack Kuntz who was a seventh-round draft choice. After he cleared waivers, Kuntz re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In other words, those two rookies are roster locks.

Where Does Abanikanda Stand in Terms of a Roster Spot?

If Cohen was looking like he was going to make the roster and is now off the team by virtue that has to be good news for Abanikanda.

However, he shouldn’t be considered the favorite to be RB4 on the 53-man roster. At least that’s according to Jets analyst Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor.

“I don’t think it has to be. There are teams that only carry three [running backs]. I know the Jets have done it in the past, I don’t remember the exact year but there have been years where the Jets only have had three running backs,” Blewett explained on “Boy Green Meets Wudi. “I don’t think it necessarily correlates that hey now that [Cohen] is off the roster, who is running back [No.] four? It’s not a necessity.”

Blewett explained that the additional roster spot could be used to keep an extra defensive lineman, or a pass rusher, or even a wide receiver. He said it doesn’t necessarily have to be a one-for-one swap with another running back.

“I don’t think it’s a lock that Izzy is on the team,” Blewett told me on Thursday, August 1.