29-Year-Old Jets Veteran Abruptly Retires During Camp: ‘Stunner’

Well, didn’t have that on the bingo card.

Rich Cimini of ESPN confirmed on social media that New York Jets running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen “has decided to retire.”

“A stunner,” Cimini said in response to the news on Thursday, August 1. “Cohen was having a good camp and spoke enthusiastically about his prospects. The former All-Pro is 29 years old.”

The “MLFootball” social media account on X previously Twitter was the first to share the news.

Cohen Retiring Suddenly Is Surprising News

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Cohen “informed the Jets today that he is retiring from football, effectively immediately.”

Cohen had gone through a litany of injury issues over the last few years which derailed his NFL career. That injury history included a tibial plateau fracture, a torn ACL, a torn MCL, and a torn Achilles which all occurred between 2020 to 2022.

The former first-team All-Pro specialist announced he was attempting a football comeback in 2023. He joined the Carolina Panthers roster for a few months but switched over to the Jets this offseason.

Cohen signed with the green and white in May and had been with the team up until his retirement news to start August.

Cohen broke his silence about the retirement news on X with a GIF from the show “The Office” of Dwight Schrute raising his hands up in the air with his eyes closed.

Cohen Appeared to Be in Roster Contention in Middle of Jets Camp

The retirement news is bizarre.

Cimini revealed that on Tuesday, July 30 Cohen told the media, “I definitely feel all the way back.” Two days later he abruptly announced his retirement from the sport.

Cohen had battled major injuries and was bidding to make a comeback with the Jets. On Tuesday, he told reporters, "I definitely feel all the way back." #Jets https://t.co/BYkO7NicG8 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 1, 2024

When Cohen joined the Jets roster back in May it felt like a dart throw addition. A low-risk versus high-reward maneuver.

If Cohen couldn’t stay healthy, he would shortly thereafter be released by the team. However, if he could suddenly stay healthy, then perhaps he could make some noise come camp time.

That is exactly how things have played out.

On July 27 head coach Robert Saleh told the media that Cohen, “looks good man. He’s got his juice back.”

Saleh was asked about Cohen again during his media availability on July 30. He reiterated that Cohen, “looks really good” and added that, “he definitely has that short area quickness in that 0-to-60 range.”

The one thing Cohen was missing from his game, according to Saleh, was his long speed. However, Saleh believed that would return to his game with the more reps he got.

I spoke to some other media members recently on “Boy Green Daily” and there was some chatter that Cohen could have a path to the 53-man roster. Worst case the thought was he could have made the 16-man practice squad.

“I just treat every day like it’s a blessing, come out and just put my best foot forward and remember all the times I was at home watching everybody on TV,” Cohen explained to the media when asked what it would mean to him to make the roster after being away from football for so long via SNY Jets.

Now Cohen is done with football.