Eagles Trade Pitch Sends $51 Million Edge Rusher to NFC South

The Philadelphia Eagles took a big swing when they signed edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024, hoping they got ahead of the curve after Huff had a breakout season with 10.0 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023.

Looking back, the Eagles probably ignored some pretty acute warning signs about Huff that should have precluded them for giving him that deal, which included $34 million in guaranteed money. Things like the fact Huff only had 1 good season under his belt — he had 7.5 sacks in the previous 3 seasons combined — and he’d never been a full time starter. In 2023, Huff had his breakout season without starting a single game and played in less than half of the Jets’ defensive snaps.

Now, Huff looks like one of the few missteps for general manager Howie Roseman in recent memory and Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton thinks Philadelphia should try and offload Huff, who had just 2.5 sacks in 2024, to a team in desperate need of edge rushers — a team like the Atlanta Falcons.

Huff didn’t register a single defensive statistic in the Eagles’ 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers on January 12.