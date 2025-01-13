Eagles Trade Pitch Sends $51 Million Edge Rusher to NFC South

The Philadelphia Eagles took a big swing when they signed edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024, hoping they got ahead of the curve after Huff had a breakout season with 10.0 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023.
Looking back, the Eagles probably ignored some pretty acute warning signs about Huff that should have precluded them for giving him that deal, which included $34 million in guaranteed money. Things like the fact Huff only had 1 good season under his belt — he had 7.5 sacks in the previous 3 seasons combined — and he’d never been a full time starter. In 2023, Huff had his breakout season without starting a single game and played in less than half of the Jets’ defensive snaps.
Now, Huff looks like one of the few missteps for general manager Howie Roseman in recent memory and Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton thinks Philadelphia should try and offload Huff, who had just 2.5 sacks in 2024, to a team in desperate need of edge rushers — a team like the Atlanta Falcons.
Huff didn’t register a single defensive statistic in the Eagles’ 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers on January 12.
“If Huff struggles to see the field during Philadelphia’s playoff run, he may be a better fit elsewhere,” Moton wrote on January 13. ” … Huff could be on the Falcons’ radar. Atlanta finished 25th in pressure rate last season, and edge-rusher Matt Judon is set to become a free agent in March. Last August, the Falcons traded for Judon before he turned 32. They may revisit the trade market with an eye on a younger pass-rusher to bolster their defense this offseason.”
Huff’s Contract Called Out as ‘Regrettable Mistake’
Huff’s contract landed on the list of Bleacher Report’s “Most Regrettable Mistakes” made by NFL teams in 2024 after Huff struggled with production and injuries, including wrist surgery that cost him 5 regular season games.
Even worse for the Eagles was that 2 other free agents who were making less combined than Huff both earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with 2,000-yard running back Saquon Barkley (3 years, $37.75 million) and inside linebacker Zack Baun (1 year, $1.6 million).
“The Philadelphia Eagles may have buyer’s remorse regarding their three-year, $51.1 million pact with Bryce Huff,” Moton wrote on December 30. “Last year, the defensive end recorded career highs in sacks (10.5) and pressures (33) with the New York Jets. He earned a massive pay raise but hasn’t elevated or even maintained his level of performance in Philadelphia. Huff opened the season as a starter in Vic Fangio’s defense, but he’s played in a limited role.”
Eagles Could Have Edge Rusher Issue in 2025
Huff isn’t the only problem facing the Eagles at edge rusher — 15-year veteran Brandon Graham was ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps in a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The biggest hurdle for the Eagles at edge rusher doesn’t have anything to do with Huff or Graham but with veteran Josh Sweat, who led the team with 8.0 sacks in 2024 and is playing on a 1-year, $10 million contract and will be an attractive free agent option for a lot of teams.
