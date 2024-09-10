Steelers Sign 6-Foot-5 WR Prospect Known for Long Frame

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a practice squad signing and corresponding release on September 10 as the team preps for Week 2 versus the Denver Broncos.

“The Steelers signed receiver Shaquan Davis to the practice squad and released linebacker Marcus Haynes,” Steelers.com contributor Teresa Varley relayed.

Noting: “Davis originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the Saints practice squad.”

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver also got a look with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason before returning to the Saints this summer. He flashed a bit during his first preseason in New Orleans, logging 7 catches for 101 yards and 5 first downs according to Football Database.

That three-game preseason debut also included a 42-yard long and 24 yards after the catch.

Over four years of college ball at South Carolina State, Davis appeared in 36 games and accounted for 2,648 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. And in February of 2023, Bleacher Report draft analyst Damian Parson highlighted Davis’ long frame and impressive reach.

“SC State WR Shaquan Davis is an ‘area’ code receiver,” Parson scouted. “Listed at 6046 with 34 1/8 arms and an 82 5/8 reach. Davis consistently shows the ability to extend outside of his frame to reel in passes. A nice physical profile and set of tools.”

Play Speed & Inconsistent Hands Seemed to Drop Shaquan Davis in the Draft

In early 2023, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein correctly predicted that Davis would be a priority UDFA after the draft. He explained the likely reasons for this during his scouting report.

“Davis’ size, wingspan and high-point ability are alluring. However, the tape shows a player who fails to play to his best speed and too often struggles to hang onto the football. He has play traits that could be developed, but if he doesn’t become more urgent and reliable as a pass-catcher, he might not get that opportunity,” Zierlein wrote at the time.

He also stated that Davis’ game is “littered with drops” during his weaknesses section, and that his “hand-eye coordination is troubling.”

As for strengths, Zierlein liked Davis’ athleticism on “in-air adjustments to the throw” and his aforementioned “size and length that evaluators covet.”

At his core Davis appears to be an intriguing jump ball and red zone threat for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to get his hands on. He doesn’t seem to be much of a special teamer at this point in his career though, having logged just four ST snaps over the course of his preseason NFL career according to Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers now have four wide receivers on their practice squad, providing depth for the five active pass-catchers on the 53-man roster.

Steelers Part Ways With LB Marcus Haynes Again After Brief Stint in Pittsburgh

Circling back to the cut, Haynes first signed with the Steelers on August 20. He initially profiled as outside linebacker depth behind Nick Herbig and Jeremiah Moon (now on IR) and stuck around on a practice squad deal after Pittsburgh waived him at the 53-man deadline.

Now he’ll be released for the second time here on September 10.

“Haynes, 26, is in his second professional season out of Old Dominion,” Steelers Now reporter Chris Ward informed. “He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and spent the preseason with Denver last season. In three games, he had five tackles, one pass defended and one quarterback hit.”

Haynes has also had cups of coffee with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns at the NFL level.