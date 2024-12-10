49ers Linked to 17-Sack Edge Rusher in 2025 NFL Draft

Marshall' Eli Neal #24 and Mike Green #15 celebrate after Neal intercepted a pass during the first half of the Frisco Bowl U

There is no question the San Francisco 49ers 2024 season has been a disappointment. While a dominating win against the Chicago Bears shows they have some fight left, the 2025 offseason looms with many tough decisions ahead.

The 49ers already restructured defensive lineman Javon Hargave’s contract. The move gives San Francisco another avenue to free up substantial money before free agency or the NFL Draft.

San Francisco also has to decide on wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s future. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes he is “guaranteed” to return next season. But after social media posts blaming the lack of opportunity for his struggles, anything is possible.

Another under-the-radar move San Francisco could make is releasing edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Floyd, who signed last offseason, is only under contract through 2025. Cutting him with a post-June 1st designation could save the team an estimated $8 million, according to Over The Cap.

In 2024, Floyd has the lowest pass rush, run defense, and total defensive grades of his career, according to Pro Football Focus. Floyd’s production opens the door for San Francisco to find a replacement and secure a dominating force opposite Nick Bosa.

49ers Linked to Marshall Edge Rusher

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes Marshall edge rusher Mike Green would be an intriguing fit in San Francisco’s defense.

“Green might remind Niners GM John Lynch of the pass-rusher he’d be replacing. The Marshall product has a wiry frame and will need to add some size to set the edge in the NFL, but he’s quick as lighting and has a handful of pass-rush moves he can win with.”

Green, a sophomore, has racked up 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss this season on his way to being named 2024 Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Holder adds that Green may need to spend time in the weight room but possesses the tools to “develop into an every-down player.”

The 49ers could use a player like Mike Green on their defense. This season, San Francisco is struggling to get to the quarterback — a problem Green could potentially fix.

49ers 2024 Defensive Struggles

According to Pro Football Reference, the 49ers are tied for 24th with 96 pressures this season and ranked 17th with a 22 percent pressure rate. San Francisco also has just one edge rusher with a pass rush grade above 65, per Pro Football Focus.

While the 49ers rank 10th with 35 sacks this season, the numbers do not tell the complete story. In eight of their 13 games, San Francisco has recorded two or fewer sacks. And before Sunday’s seven-sack performance, the 49ers were in the bottom ten at taking down the quarterback.

Adding a player like Green could improve the 49ers’ defense and increase their sack totals next season. Green’s three forced fumbles could also improve San Francisco’s -3 turnover ratio.

Green will wrap up his collegiate career in the 2024 Sun Belt Championship this Saturday. He is currently projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the 33rd team.