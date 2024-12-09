Deebo Samuel ‘Guaranteed’ to be 49ers in 2025

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys

Deebo Samuel’s 2024 campaign has been anything but stellar. The former All-Pro has yet to find his footing, and with each passing week, he sets another career low.

From 2019 to 2023, Samuel averaged 6.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns a season. In 2024, he is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and has only reached the endzone twice. Samuel is also on track for his worst receiving season since 2020 — when he played just seven games.

In Sunday’s win vs. the Chicago Bears, Samuel could only muster 35 yards in seven total touches.

After injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers needed Samuel to carry the offense. Instead, he has taken a back seat to seventh-round Jauan Jennings.

While the 49ers will take a breakout season from Jennings, Samuel’s regression has led to questions about his future with the team.

Where will Deebo Samuel Play in 2025?

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco discussed Samuel’s future and pushed back on the idea of him playing elsewhere in 2025.

“I have heard a lot of people talking about Deebo Samuel, that this could be it for him. I just don’t see it. I think Deebo Samuel will be part of the team in 2025. I think Deebo Samuel will have to be part of the team in 2025.”

Maiocco points to Aiyuk’s uncertain recovery timetable and rookie Ricky Pearsall’s subpar contributions to the offense as reasons the team could keep Samuel.

Another reason San Francisco could retain Samuel is the salary ramifications, which led Maiocco to double down on his take.

“I would almost go so far to say that he’s guaranteed to be on the team next year, unless I’m missing something completely. [Moving on from Samuel] doesn’t really save the 49ers much money at all. And they need him. They need him to perform, that’s why I think it’s important for him to get going. Build some momentum for next season. But why do you get rid of a veteran player? Because performance doesn’t match the scheduled pay.”

If the 49ers wanted to rid themselves of Deebo Samuel, and there are no indications they do, his contract provides clarity on potential options.

Dissecting Samuel’s Contract

According to OvertheCap, Deebo Samuel is scheduled to make 1.1 million dollars in 2025. His cap hit will be just south of 16 million. dollars

Trading or releasing will not be easy for San Francisco, but it is not impossible.

The 49ers could coerce another team to pay a portion of Samuel’s remaining contract and lower the penalty for striking a trade. As of now, it would cost San Francisco 16 million dollars to cut or trade Samuel before June 1st.

The 49ers could save 17 million dollars combined in 2025 and 2026 by moving on from Samuel after June 1st. But a post-draft trade could give San Francisco sellers remorse — knowing they let a proven commodity leave without having a legitimate replacement.

As of now, the 49ers feel content with their receiver room. But once the 2025 offseason comes around, front offices get desperate, and anything is possible.